Wind Advisory issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 01:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.