High Wind Warning issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Catalina and Rincon Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.