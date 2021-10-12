1U Tape Drive Enclosure and LTO 6 tape drive end of life and end of support

HP ProLiant DL380 Gen9 got stuck in "Early system initialization" at 30%. I am working with HP ProLiant DL380 Gen9. After the electricity in my workplace was a problem (power surge), the stabilizer and UPS also were a problem, then my server immediately shutdown. When I tried to turn it on again, I got stuck in "Early system initialization" at 30%. By using iLO4 to find a problem, I found that the problems are "Fans" ,"Temperature" and "Power supplies", their status is "Not installed". I try to clear NVRAM, reactive redundant ROM after that their status are "OK" but I still got stuck at 30%. Could you give me a suggestion? Thank you much.

COMPUTERS ・ 22 HOURS AGO