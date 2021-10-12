ILo5 Firmware update Error

Noise Engineering has announced the Melotus Versio, a new effects module designed for grain delays, accompaniment, and transformation. Melotus Versio is a stereo texturizer that uses granular processing to transform and reshape sound. Designed to be played by hand or manipulated within a patch, Melotus is everything from a grain delay to a completely transformative texturizer with grain control and manipulation of triggering, direction, and randomness. Filter audio with a lowpass/highpass combo filter that adds haunting shimmers and subharmonics. Freeze grains by hand or with triggers and gates, or clock them to create rhythmic effects.
