NFL

Chuckie chucked: Gruden's words antithetical to modern NFL

Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End

www.wabashplaindealer.com

The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
myv949.com

Does Gruden’s Racist Emails Prove Kaepernick Was Right About NFL?

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails surfaced of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language. The emails were uncovered by the New York Times during a seven-year investigation of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team. Since Gruden’s...
NFL
PennLive.com

Jon Gruden out as coach of NFL’s Raiders over offensive emails

Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday following recent articles in two major national newspapers detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails, NFL.com reported Monday night. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise, for which he...
NFL
#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jeff Fisher’s Message For Jon Gruden

Late Monday night, Jon Gruden shocked the football world when he resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a series of controversial emails. Gruden sent a series misogynistic and derogatory emails during his time with ESPN. According to a report from The Times, many of these emails were exchanged with Bruce Allen, the then-president of the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Iola Register

Chucky chucked: Gruden resigns amid email furor

At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden’s emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL.
NFL
MSNBC

NFL coach Jon Gruden's emails highlight a much bigger problem

Just days ago, Jon Gruden seemed unassailable, assumedly untouchable. But as of Monday, he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. A favorite of Vegas franchise owner Mark Davis, he was in year four of a mammoth 10-year contract. The team was actually winning this season, and most critically, this was the organization’s ballyhooed first year in Las Vegas, breaking in a new multibillion-dollar stadium with its high-profile coach leading the way.
NFL
Jamestown Sun

Other View: Jon Gruden just part of NFL’s problem

Jon Gruden said he never meant to hurt anyone. Yet the Raiders coach who resigned Monday evening, Oct. 11, spent years sending emails that included startling racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language. And he did much of it while serving as a head coach or, prior to that, as a television...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
PennLive.com

Why Jon Gruden had to go: Racist, homophobic and sexist comments don’t fit in modern NFL

At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden’s emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL.
NFL
kdal610.com

NFL-Gruden racist email condemned by NFL

(Reuters) – The National Football League condemned on Friday the racist slur directed at NFL Players Association (NFLPA) chief DeMaurice Smith by Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden describing the email as “abhorrent”. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Gruden in a 2011 email used a racist trope...
NFL
WBAL Radio

'SNL' cold open skewers NFL's Jon Gruden scandal

This weekend's Saturday Night Live cold open took aim at the scandal surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who was forced to resign last week following the discovery of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments he made in emails while working as an ESPN commentator. The sketch featured SNL's...
NFL
Kenosha News.com

NFL reactos to Gruden's departure following offensive comments

NFL reactos to Gruden's departure following offensive comments. Now question for NFL is whether Jon Gruden reflects broader culture?. Current and former players and others around the league have varying opinions about a key question that arose in light of the racist, homophobic and misogynistic thoughts expressed by Jon Gruden in emails he wrote from 2011-18.
NFL
kezi.com

NFL veteran Ryan Russell says Jon Gruden's resignation is not enough

NFL veteran Ryan Russell says Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is not enough and has called on the NFL to do more to make the sport more inclusive. Gruden resigned on Monday after reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in...
NFL
New York Post

Michael Sam on Jon Gruden’s emails: NFL will ‘crack down on bigotry’

Michael Sam — the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team — broke his silence on the homophobic and racist emails sent by former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, saying he expects to see an ensuing league-wide “crack down” on bigotry. Sam, 31, was referenced in the hate-filled...
NFL

