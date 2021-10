DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Ballet is back on stage for the first time in 19-months with the hauntingly, beautiful “Giselle.” The classic ballet was on the calendar for 2020, but got postponed due to COVID. The company has been working on it for quite some time. (credit CBS) “Last year, we taught the entire ballet to the company on zoom while they were in their 10 by 12 spaces, kitchens, living rooms, whatever. So we were bale to come back early August, come into the studio, start teaching it in-person, it’s a lot more fun that way,” said Gil Boggs, Artistic...

