CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gareth Southgate plans England attacking evolution to stay challenging among world’s elite

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xb93_0cOU0Vzr00

As Gareth Southgate sat captivated by the entertainment of the Nations League , a thought occurred.

“What got us to the final of the Euros won’t be enough,” the England manager said. “There were four teams that were in the semi-finals this week. You saw the quality of the games, you saw the level of the players. We’ve got to make sure we are in that bracket of teams to be challenging. To do that we have to constantly be improving.”

As regards what is required to improve, that is a more interesting question. England were within two kicks of winning Euro 2020 , but there were already indications that international football was also evolving. It was the highest scoring modern European Championships, with that coming from open and progressive football. The Nations League may be a much less pressurised competition but it felt like it continued this trend.

In short, this is the football the elite international teams are now playing.

“It’s always difficult to assess on a small sample of games,” Southgate said. “But from outside we know we want to keep evolving. We knew we wanted to evolve after the World Cup.

“I think the Nations League semi-finals and finals again showed the quality of the games there, exactly the types of games we want to be involved in, and they help your team to improve, they help your players to improve.”

England’s next World Cup fixture, at home to Hungary, isn’t quite that.

Southgate’s side have made a habit of motoring through most qualification matches, as their controversial away game against Hungary in September illustrated .

It was one of those odd cases where a 4-0 win over awkward opposition isn’t necessarily the most flowing, as Mason Mount spoke about.

“The first 45 minutes we didn’t score, kind of found it a bit difficult to create chances. Then we come out second half, we get the goal, we get three, four after that.”

This remains the only possible criticism of Southgate’s time in charge at this point. There is still that sense they could move on to another level of attacking play, to match what Italy, Spain and France have done in terms of performance.

They certainly have the squad to match them. This is one of the pressures on players like Mount. He is now a Ballon d’Or nominee but is not guaranteed a place, due to the amount of high-quality attacking midfielders and forwards available.

“You know the level we have in this group, the players that are in this group, if you drop your standard even a little bit it's not going to be accepted. So, us as players, with the leaders we have in this group, we need to set that standard as high as we have done before and not let it drop.

“That's the kind of mentality we've got as a group and the competition is so high, it's been so high for many years now and this is what you want as a player, to keep pushing yourself to that next level.”

Southgate goes even further on it.

“Well, I have a headache and I commit a crime every time I pick a team, so it's very difficult every time you have to name a squad because we have so many good players and such good, strong competition for places.

“Of course there were lots of players that did their own confidence and their own reputations the world of good the other day and that's pleasing to see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bO91C_0cOU0Vzr00

Southgate says more expansive football is now inherent to England’s coaching infrastructure.

“I think, the start of when I joined the FA, one of the things I wanted to do with the under-21s was I knew there different sorts of players coming through our academies and we wanted to change the perception of English players and coaches. We know that we’ve got some players – we’ve always had outstanding players. We’ve had Champions League winners, Gerrards, Beckhams, Scholeses, Rooneys, so we can’t say we’ve never had good players, but some of the ability of modern players to play in a different way across Europe, not just our country, is fascinating to see.

“The tight possession game that is so common in training from when they are a young age, you now have such a level of technical quality across Europe. Our young players are no exception to that. They can really handle the ball in tight areas. You saw it the other night in what can be a game that has been sticky in the past for us to break down a packed defence.

“The only other thing I would say, I think across Europe we have gained a lot of respect. When I travel in Europe, when I speak to coaches there’s probably in a way a greater appreciation of what we’ve done and the way we’ve played than there has been here. That’s always reassuring because you want the respect of your peers and I think they’ve recognised where we’ve been over the last 30 years or so and there’s signs we’re starting to show and the ability of the players to play in a certain style.

“Every year that passes, the game gets so much quicker and the players get more athletic and technically better.”

Hungary are an improving side, but the nature of the last performance indicates it would be a surprise if they caused England too many problems. Southgate confirmed he will make changes from the win over Andorra , as his side can go to within a win of World Cup qualification should they beat Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Whether they are still within a few kicks of a trophy is one of the more fascinating elements of a newly engaging period in international football.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate admits Covid vaccination is ‘nuanced’ issue with England squad

Gareth Southgate has rejected the suggestion that 'most' of his England squad are unvaccinated but admitted that the issue is “nuanced” one among the players.Vaccination rates vary across Premier League clubs and Roma’s Tammy Abraham is the only member of the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary to confirm that he is fully vaccinated.Other players have insisted that vaccination status is a “personal issue”, though some inside the game like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have likened going without the vaccine to drink driving.Southgate dimissed the claim that a majority of his squad are unvaccinated but, like several...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Mason Mount
BBC

Gareth Southgate happy to see Jack Grealish score first England goal

Jack Grealish has taken an important "psychological" step by scoring his first goal for England, says boss Gareth Southgate. Grealish came off the bench to get the fifth goal in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra from keeper Sam Johnstone's assist. The Manchester City midfielder was making his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

England boss Gareth Southgate marks five-year milestone with convincing win

England moved another step closer to World Cup qualification as Gareth Southgate marked five years in the dugout with a predictably comfortable victory against minnows Andorra. After coronavirus vaccination rates within the squad dominated the build-up, attention turned to matters on the field as the Three Lions’ unbeaten road to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#English Football#Uk#The Nations League#European
fourfourtwo.com

England boss Gareth Southgate repeats support for vaccination programme

England manager Gareth Southgate has reiterated his belief that getting vaccinated is the best way out of the coronavirus pandemic. Three Lions players have been keeping their cards close to their chest on Covid-19 vaccines following a report some of Southgate’s squad were refusing to get the jab. Tammy Abraham...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gareth Southgate jokes England’s strength gives him ‘headache’ picking team

England manager Gareth Southgate joked he commits a crime with every team selection given the strength in depth of a squad edging closer to World Cup qualification.A mammoth year for the Three Lions rolls onto a 17th game of 2021 on Tuesday evening as the road to Qatar continues with a Wembley clash against HungarySouthgate’s side remain unbeaten seven matches into Group I and it remains a case of when rather than if they qualify for the World Cup, with a play-off spot assured if they follow up the win in Andorra by beating Hungary.Phil Foden shone in the 5-0...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate hints at Jadon Sancho starting England's trip to Andorra in much-needed confidence boost for Manchester United winger

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Jadon Sancho a confidence-boosting start in Andorra and says the Manchester United winger’s qualities are perfect for this contest. The England head coach, who confirmed Kieran Trippier will captain his team this evening, had debated whether to select Sancho for this round of fixtures owing to his tough start to life at Old Trafford, with no goals or assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

England’s future with Phil Foden is fabulously exciting – Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate believes it is “fabulously exciting” to see what Phil Foden can do in an England shirt after he starred in the comfortable World Cup qualifying win over Andorra. The Manchester City forward may not have got on the scoresheet in the 5-0 victory but put in an eye-catching...
NFL
The Independent

Gareth Southgate criticises England’s ‘unusually disjointed performance’ against Hungary

Gareth Southgate will pore over an “unusually disjointed performance” against Hungary to ensure England put it right and wrap up World Cup qualification next month.A home match against Albania and trip to minnows San Marino are all that remains for the Group I leaders on the road to Qatar, with the unbeaten Three Lions holding a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland.The fact some bookmakers have them priced at 1/1000 to top the pool underlines the feeling that it would take something remarkable to derail their qualification, but Tuesday’s meek performance was surprising.A month on from winning 4-0 in Budapest,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Andorra 0-5 England player ratings: Jadon Sancho impresses Gareth Southgate, Phil Foden is even better

Sam Johnstone - 7 Making his third senior appearance, having also featured in the 4-0 home win over Andorra, Johnstone must be wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to international football. The West Brom goalkeeper is not only yet to concede a goal, he even managed an assist here, throwing the ball out to Grealish for the fifth goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There is no middle ground with Kane... he needs to do more when he's not at his best': Roy Keane unimpressed by England captain as he's hauled off by Gareth Southgate amid ongoing slump

Roy Keane has criticised Harry Kane for not offering enough to the England team when he is struggling to put in his best performances. Kane was largely anonymous on Tuesday evening as England laboured to a poor 1-1 draw at home to Hungary in a World Cup qualifier. The Three...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England stars set for ANOTHER punishing summer with Gareth Southgate's squad squeezing in four UEFA Nations League matches in June - despite early start to next season's Premier League

England will play the bulk of their next Nations League campaign in June, with their players set for another punishing summer. There is no space in what is already an overcrowded calendar but Gareth Southgate’s squad will have to squeeze in four group stage fixtures, the first of which may be on June 2 — less than a week after the Champions League final.
UEFA
Daily Mail

England boss Gareth Southgate admits 'our quality was really poor' in disappointing draw with Hungary as Three Lions stumble in bid to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate admitted England were 'poor' and didn't do enough to win the game' following the disappointing draw against Hungary. The unbeaten Three Lions put in arguably their meekest performance of the year in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Wembley. England fell behind for the first time during this qualification...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy