Naturally, the adaptation of the house to the local tropical weather became the main focus for the architect. instead of insulating the living space from the heat and humidity, he decided to allow these qualities to become part of the design. the permeable façade made of steel mesh wrapping around the house decreases the solidity of the structure and allows for natural ventilation and light penetration within the living space, without impeding on privacy. moreover, the transparent quality of the mesh material gives room for plants to grow and become part of the architecture.

