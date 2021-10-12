CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF backs managing director following review of business ranking allegations

Cover picture for the articleKristalina Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed “full confidence” in its managing director in response to allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a

Shirin Hamid named CIO and Director of IT at IMF

The International Monetary Fund has named Shirin Hamid the new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of the Information Technology Department. Most recently, Hamid was the Director General and CIO of the Information Technology Department at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) since 2016, where she revolutionized the Bank’s IT ecosystem, modernized policies, revamped existing operations, strengthened IT and data governance and fostered innovation on big data, cybersecurity and digital platforms.
Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

BEIJING — (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported. Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of...
Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
Kristalina Georgieva
Christine Lagarde
Janet Yellen
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Ph. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...
Following The Decade-Long IMF Playbook

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The subject of today's Daily Dive will be the playbook that is seemingly...
IMF Board Decides to Keep Georgieva as Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund will retain Kristalina Georgieva as its managing director following a review of allegations made during her tenure at the World Bank. Bloomberg’s Joe Mathieu reports. (Source: Bloomberg)
IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says a report alleging she had a role in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there was not an accurate representation of events. The statement came a day after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva appeared before the agency’s executive board, which is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. The bank’s “Doing Business” report ranked countries after evaluating its tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory systems and other business conditions. High rankings in the report were coveted by governments seeking to attract investment.
Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has...
China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects that the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Food prices have soared to their...
Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
