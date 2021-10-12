CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pearson death: Ex on the Beach star dies aged 25 after being stabbed

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson died early Sunday morning (10 October) after he was fatally stabbed.

The news was first reported by TMZ , citing Pearson’s friends and law enforcement representatives.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Deadline that a 25-year-old male was involved in an altercation on Saturday. An LAPD spokesperson said the incident ended in a stabbing at around 2am.

The victim was then rushed to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Per the report, the man has been identified as Christopher Westley Pearson. It was also reported that the suspect absconded after the incident.

The official Ex on the Beach Twitter account posted a statement of condolence after news of Pearson’s death broke.

Teen Mom stars Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton also paid tribute to the late star.

A GoFundMe account was created to help his family with funeral expenses. It describes the circumstances of his passing as a “tragic encounter”.

“Chris was the most determined person there could ever be,” the post reads. “He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only.

“The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way, way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish.”

A professional DJ, Pearson made his TV debut in 2018 when he appeared as a contestant on the first season of MTV’s hit show Ex on the Beach .

The US edition of the British dating show follows the journey of eight singles who seek love in idyllic locales, but don’t know that their ex-partners are also invited.

The Independent

Ricarlo Flanagan death: Shameless and Last Comic Standing star dies, aged 40

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
CBS LA

Rapper Tyga Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Posts Images Of Herself With Black Eye

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tyga was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The 31-year-old rapper turned himself into the LAPD’s Hollywood station Tuesday morning and was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said. He has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail. The alleged incident happened Monday at a location within the Hollywood station’s jurisdiction, according to the LAPD. Further details were not released. Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted images of herself with a black eye on Instagram. According to TMZ.com, she showed up at his house at about 3 a.m., acting belligerent and yelling even after Tyga let her inside. She claims her injuries were caused by him hitting her.
Fox News

Willie Garson's cause of death confirmed

Willie Garson's cause of death has been confirmed. The "Sex and the City" star died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary in the New York Times. The actor was 57 years old and is survived by his son, Nathen. "I love you so much...
