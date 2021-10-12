Chris Pearson death: Ex on the Beach star dies aged 25 after being stabbed

Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson died early Sunday morning (10 October) after he was fatally stabbed.

The news was first reported by TMZ , citing Pearson’s friends and law enforcement representatives.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Deadline that a 25-year-old male was involved in an altercation on Saturday. An LAPD spokesperson said the incident ended in a stabbing at around 2am.

The victim was then rushed to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Per the report, the man has been identified as Christopher Westley Pearson. It was also reported that the suspect absconded after the incident.

The official Ex on the Beach Twitter account posted a statement of condolence after news of Pearson’s death broke.

Teen Mom stars Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton also paid tribute to the late star.

A GoFundMe account was created to help his family with funeral expenses. It describes the circumstances of his passing as a “tragic encounter”.

“Chris was the most determined person there could ever be,” the post reads. “He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only.

“The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way, way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish.”

A professional DJ, Pearson made his TV debut in 2018 when he appeared as a contestant on the first season of MTV’s hit show Ex on the Beach .

The US edition of the British dating show follows the journey of eight singles who seek love in idyllic locales, but don’t know that their ex-partners are also invited.