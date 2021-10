Betraying the Martyrs have released a new single and video, “Black Hole,” which also marks the debut of their new frontman, Rui Martins. “This brand-new song depicts how a toxic relationship can imprison and deceive someone and goes through all the phases that one usually has to go through to realize what is wrong and finally be set free. It doesn’t matter how hard one tries if the other person is unwilling to improve themselves and their mutual relationship. To suffer is to learn but also to kill a part of us. The protagonist is reborn at the end, but he paid a high price, and the scars are visible.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO