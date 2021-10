LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are trying to play Survivor without lumber. If you’d told them they would hold San Francisco to three hits and one run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday night, they would have thanked you profusely. They did exactly that and still lost, 1-0, and now trail the best-of-five series, 2-1.

