CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

New Day, New Dude: Bulldogs Baseball Picks Up Another Big Commitment

By Alex Gomez
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 9 days ago

An underrated aspect of the 2021 national title run was outstanding outfield play throughout the year.

Offensively, both Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen took over boh games and willed the team to a win. Defensively, the season was littered with diving catches and impossible throws. With Allen and Jordan both taking their talents to the pros, head coach Chris Lemonis is looking for the next great member of the outfield to dominate offensively and defensively. Lemonis is now one step closer to his goal:

Noah Franco, an outfielder and pitcher, has announced his commitment to the Diamond Dawgs. Last season, Franco appeared in 23 games as an outfielder averaging an insane .377 batting average on 93 plate appearances for IMG Academy. Franco didn’t let his bat do all the talking, though, as he was equally as impressive with his glove. For the year, Franco fielded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

To add on to an impressive season in the outfield, Franco also was solid on the mound. In ten appearances, he struck out 18 batters and had an 4.59 ERA. The LHP only saw limited action, though, with 10 2/3 innings pitched on the year, contributing to that higher ERA.

The commitment comes in a string of talented commits that Lemonis has gained this offseason. This commitment does come as a surprise, as Franco is a member of the Class of 2025. In other words, he is in only in the 9th grade. Expect his game and his impressive numbers to continue to grow, making an early commitment valuable for the Diamond Dawgs.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
chatsports.com

Fox Sports’ new baseball scorebug is awful

If you watched Fox-TV’s coverage of the American League Division Series games between the White Sox and Astros and Red Sox and Rays on FS1 Thursday, you saw the premiere of Fox’s new baseball scorebug, which you can see above. This tweet, sent out before Fox’s Thursday coverage began, shows...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Introducing three potential replacement head coaches

With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Bulldogs#Img Academy#Lhp#Era
CowbellCorner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott is Playing Like an MVP

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has fought through so much over the past few years. Prescott returned to AT&T Stadium on Monday night – and Cowboys fans cheered loudly for their franchise player. It was Prescott’s first home game in 351 days since suffering a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle last year.
NFL
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs Alabama: Three Bulldogs Players to Watch

Throughout his two seasons with Mississippi State, Rogers has put up impressive numbers, broken records and earned many awards. With nearly an 80% completion rate this season, he is a key component in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. The sophomore leads the SEC in passing yards with 1,862 total yards, completing 215 passes out of 284 attempts. He most recently went 46-of-59 passing against Texas A&M, helping lead his team to their most recent win 26-22 against then-ranked No. 15 team.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Parish volleyball squads pick up big wins

This week, many parish volleyball squads earned key victories, but Ascension Catholic may have picked up the biggest win of all. On Monday night, the ninth-ranked Lady Bulldogs pulled off a thrilling five-set victory at home against sixth-ranked Central Catholic. Ascension Catholic lost the first set, 23-25. Later, the Lady...
HIGH SCHOOL
madison

Waunakee selects new baseball coach

Waunakee has named Micah Thingvold as its baseball coach, according to Waunakee athletic director Aaron May. Thingvold replaces longtime coach Spencer Lee, who recently announced his retirement after 25 years as coach. Thingvold spent the past nine seasons as an assistant in the program. Thingvold, a sixth-grade teacher at Waunakee...
WAUNAKEE, WI
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs LSU: Three Bold Predictions

Big game for Mississippi State this Saturday in Starkville, as the LSU Tigers come to town for a much-anticipated matchup. Last season, Mississippi State stunned LSU – the reigning national champions at the time – with a season-opening win. This weekend’s matchup will look a lot different, as both teams...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Three Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Road Matchup With Texas A&M

Mississippi State came up just short in its comeback effort against LSU when the Bulldogs fell 28-25 to the visiting Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday. This is the second time that the Bulldogs have come within three points of their opponent in a loss -- which they have two of -- this season. There are different ways to look at that, though it seems like MSU is just one step from making it all click and becoming a force to be reckoned with.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses 28-25 Loss to LSU

Mississippi State football put on another performance this week in which it was playing from behind and nearly staged a fourth-quarter comeback, only to come up just short. It's clear this team has a lot to build on and has made a lot of progress from where it was last year, but it still lacks the consistency and steady rate of explosiveness that is to be desired within this offense.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs shake off setbacks to pick up solid region win

One or two missed opportunities put the Cedartown Bulldogs in unfamiliar territory Friday night. Thankfully, it was a few well-timed plays that helped them exit the field with smiles instead of frowns. After going into halftime up 29-3 and appearing to be well in control of the visiting Northwest Whitfield...
FOOTBALL
CowbellCorner

Throwback: Taking a Glance Back at a Memorable Snow Bowl

“An unexpected winter wonderland right in the heart of cajun country.”. These were the words of broadcaster Mark Jones on December 31, 2000 before the Mississippi State Bulldogs took on then Head Coach Jackie Sherrill’s own creation, the Texas A&M Aggies. The venue: Shreveport, Louisiana, for the annual independence bowl on New Year’s Eve night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
CowbellCorner

Mike Leach Discusses Upcoming Week 5 Matchup With Texas A&M

Mississippi State football dropped to 2-2 last week when it suffered a narrow 28-25 loss to LSU in a comeback effort that came up just short in Davis Wade Stadium. Next up, the Bulldogs hit the road to take on a Texas A&M team that is coming off a 20-10 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks -- a team that has exceeded just about everyone's expectations to this point in the year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott Reflects on Injury Coming Up on One-Year Anniversary

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott understands adversity -- and he understands it quite well. The signal-caller suffered a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle last year against the New York Giants on Oct. 11, leaving him sidelined all season long. The date on the calendar today says Oct. 7, meaning that we're merely days from the one-year anniversary of that unfortunate day for Prescott.
NFL
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
34
Followers
190
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy