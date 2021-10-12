New Day, New Dude: Bulldogs Baseball Picks Up Another Big Commitment

An underrated aspect of the 2021 national title run was outstanding outfield play throughout the year.

Offensively, both Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen took over boh games and willed the team to a win. Defensively, the season was littered with diving catches and impossible throws. With Allen and Jordan both taking their talents to the pros, head coach Chris Lemonis is looking for the next great member of the outfield to dominate offensively and defensively. Lemonis is now one step closer to his goal:

Noah Franco, an outfielder and pitcher, has announced his commitment to the Diamond Dawgs. Last season, Franco appeared in 23 games as an outfielder averaging an insane .377 batting average on 93 plate appearances for IMG Academy. Franco didn’t let his bat do all the talking, though, as he was equally as impressive with his glove. For the year, Franco fielded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

To add on to an impressive season in the outfield, Franco also was solid on the mound. In ten appearances, he struck out 18 batters and had an 4.59 ERA. The LHP only saw limited action, though, with 10 2/3 innings pitched on the year, contributing to that higher ERA.

The commitment comes in a string of talented commits that Lemonis has gained this offseason. This commitment does come as a surprise, as Franco is a member of the Class of 2025. In other words, he is in only in the 9th grade. Expect his game and his impressive numbers to continue to grow, making an early commitment valuable for the Diamond Dawgs.