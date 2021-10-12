Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-5

Whenever I praise any truck smaller than an F-450, the comments roll in. "The GMC Canyon would never work for me because I own a company that drags stuck bulldozers out of tar pits," one of them might say. Or "Honda engineers really whiffed with the Ridgeline because I have a team of Clydesdales that I trailer to my ranch at the top of Mount McKinley and it is unsuited to that use case." Or even "I need my truck to do sky wheelies in front of an arena audience to maximize my Monster Jam freestyle score, so therefore the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a big no." That’s all fine. If your business is "Uber, but for bricks" or you regularly move lighthouses that are about to fall into the ocean or the Rubicon Trail is your driveway, then the Santa Cruz is not for you. But if you occasionally haul some pickup-truck things and maybe like to tow a medium-size boat, then it could work quite well. As long as you can sublimate your ego and admit that you don't really do anything that requires a Denis Leary voice-over.

