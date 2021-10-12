Carnation reveal live album + video for “Reincarnation”

During the newest episode of his Apple Music 1 radio show Memento Mori, The Weeknd revealed that his followup album to After Hours is “complete.”. The Weeknd shared updates about the record he’s referring to as ‘Dawn,’ saying: “I hope y’all had a great summer. Some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops. We’ll slowly be unraveling that info in the next couple months. Some Dawn updates, album is complete, only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months. But the only thing that matters is this very moment.”

