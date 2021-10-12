CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnation reveal live album + video for “Reincarnation”

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld school death metal revivalists Carnation have announced the physical release of their ‘Galaxy Studio Sessions’ performance, which was previously aired as a live stream event on April 18, 2021. The live album is slated for release on January 7, 2022 and will be available on all digital platforms and a

