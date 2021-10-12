CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Whicker: Dodgers’ margin of error disappears, but they’ve handled that before

By Mark Whicker
OCRegister
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — This would have been Clayton Kershaw’s game. Or Dustin May’s. Or, if not for a series of unfortunate events, Trevor Bauer’s. Instead, the Dodgers will try to extend this season with a pitching plan that Manager Dave Roberts did not divulge Monday night, either because he didn’t know what this 1-0, Game 3 loss did to the original plan, or because he didn’t want to tell the San Francisco Giants that they would see Walker Buehler two nights before they were supposed to.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Donovan Solano
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers fans are no-shows for winner-take-all Game 5

Despite hosting Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are apparently no-shows to support their team in what could be their final NLCS game. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have come back from a 3-1 deficit last year, but this year, Dodgers fans aren’t feeling as lucky. At...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whicker Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#National League#Candlestick Point
Redlands Daily Facts

Whicker: Dodgers’ bullpen no longer haunts their fans, only opponents

LOS ANGELES — They call it Echo Park for a reason. Chris Taylor’s ninth-inning home run Wednesday wasn’t the first hard shot to land. The other was a very large calling card that the Dodgers’ bullpen dropped on the Giants and anyone else they might play. Before the Dodgers could...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Whicker: Dodgers’ beefed-up bullpen helps send them to NLDS

Hard enough to justify Max Scherzer's prediction that it would turn out exactly that way, that Cody Bellinger would draw a walk in the ninth inning and Taylor would bury Alex Reyes' slider into the left field bleachers. I thought (Albert) Pujols would actually hit the home run," third baseman Justin Turner said later, "and he almost did. The point is that key people in the Dodgers' dugout knew it would end in the ninth and, for that matter, how it would end.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
San Bernardino County Sun

Whicker: Chris Taylor, Dodgers’ essential player, provides epic ending

LOS ANGELES — Those who watched the Dodgers, day after endless day, thought Chris Taylor was their most valuable player throughout most of the 2021 regular season. He can be useful in the irregular season, too. The queen on the Dodgers’ chessboard drilled Alex Reyes’ fastball deep to left field,...
MLB
OCRegister

Whicker: Dodgers’ payroll is a tired excuse for their success

LOS ANGELES — Bill Schmidt is a solid baseball man and the new, deserving general manager of the Colorado Rockies. He certainly knows better than to say what he said when he officially got the gig last week. Maybe he was planting a psychological seed. Maybe he just misspoke. What...
MLB
OCRegister

Whicker: Dodgers squelching Giants’ offense as NLDS nears resolution

LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler was pretty good on three days’ rest. On Thursday we’ll see how the Giants’ offense works on four games of sleep. Only the most distinguished oracle would dare to predict what will happen in Game 5, with the Dodgers and Giants locked in Oracle Park until the winner of this National League Division Series comes out.
MLB
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Whicker: Weather, occasion suit Giants just fine in Game 3 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are trying to play Survivor without lumber. If you’d told them they would hold San Francisco to three hits and one run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday night, they would have thanked you profusely. They did exactly that and still lost, 1-0, and now trail the best-of-five series, 2-1.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy