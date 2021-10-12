Wind Advisory issued for Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Superior; Tonto Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin and Pinal/Superstition Mountains. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.