Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 23:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT Gusty winds will remain possible over the next several hours, but below advisory levels.alerts.weather.gov
