Most Houston Rockets fans probably didn’t watch Wednesday night’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves all the way through, and it was justified. Unfortunately, it’s likely a preview of what will happen throughout the season: young talent playing hard and having a few highlight moments, but ultimately losing due to turnovers, bad defense, and poor shooting. The Rockets competed admirably and even kept up with Minnesota for about 10 minutes before they were outscored 40-24 in the second quarter.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO