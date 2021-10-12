CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and silver move higher heading into the European open

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 9 days ago

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have both risen overnight. Both major precious metals are around half a percent higher leading into the European open. Elsewhere in the commodities complex, copper is 1% lower while spot WTI has risen 0.26%. Risk sentiment was pretty poor overnight as the Nikkei 225...

