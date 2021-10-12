Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:01:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND COCONINO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits and the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these showers and thunderstorms.