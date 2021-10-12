CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 23:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:01:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND COCONINO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits and the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these showers and thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gila County, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
CBS News

Trump plan for new media venture gets investors' thumbs up

Some investors aren't waiting to see if former President Donald Trump's plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they're all in. Trump said Wednesday that he's launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the...
POTUS
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Gila#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy