Whicker: Dodgers’ margin of error disappears, but they’ve handled that before

LOS ANGELES — This would have been Clayton Kershaw’s game. Or Dustin May’s. Or, if not for a series of unfortunate events, Trevor Bauer’s. Instead, the Dodgers will try to extend this season with a pitching plan that Manager Dave Roberts did not divulge Monday night, either because he didn’t know what this 1-0, Game 3 loss did to the original plan, or because he didn’t want to tell the San Francisco Giants that they would see Walker Buehler two nights before they were supposed to.