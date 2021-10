The wait is over. After successive changes and postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Twenty20 Cricket World Cup is here. Due to be played in Australia last year, and then moved to India before it was again relocated, the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman over the next four weeks, marking the first time the Middle East has hosted the event.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO