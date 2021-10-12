CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jamie O'Hara eager to reunite with Harlow Town Ladies boss Ruudy Yusuf on return to management

By Dev Trehan
SkySports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie O'Hara says he can imagine working with Harlow Town Ladies boss and former Billericay first-team coach Ruudy Yusuf for the rest of his managerial career. Ex-Billericay boss O'Hara added renowned east London talent developer Yusuf to his coaching staff at the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign after an initial trial period, following a personal recommendation from former Premier League striker and then-Billericay assistant Gifton Noel-Williams.

Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill fumes at officials following defeat at Ipswich

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill accused referee Will Finnie of 'buckling' under the Portman Road pressure during Ipswich's 2-1 victory. The Town manager and his staff were extremely unhappy with a decision not to award Luke Leahy a late penalty after the Town man's heels were clipped in the hosts' penalty area.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Ex-Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey eyes AFC Telford job

Former Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey has thrown his hat into the running for the AFC Telford United job, it is understood. Macclesfield Town legend Askey, 56, is believed to be keen on a return to management at Telford after being sacked by League Two Port Vale in January. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Konchesky
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop

What the papers sayA strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss on Jamie Carragher criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not affected by suggestions Manchester United need to change their manager in order to win the biggest trophies. Solskjaer, 48, was responding to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's comments on Sky Sports that United need a new manager to challenge for titles. "It doesn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Alex Cuthbert: Wales wing eager for Welsh regional return with Ospreys

Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 16 October Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday 17 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand. Wales wing Alex Cuthbert will...
RUGBY
Shropshire Star

Oxford v Shrewsbury: Friends reunited as Town look to take down the U’s

Shrewsbury assistant Aaron Wilbraham has revealed how he helped Oxford United boss Karl Robinson begin life as a manager. Wilbraham was a striker at MK Dons when Robinson was Paul Ince’s assistant at Stadium MK. Alongside with Dons legend Dean Lewington, Wilbraham put in a good word for former Oswestry Town man Robinson, who in 2010 became the youngest manager in Football League history aged 29.
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier set for Premier League return?

What the papers sayKieran Trippier has been linked with a return to the Premier League reports the Daily Mirror. The former Tottenham player, 31, had previously been subject of interest from Manchester United who could again make a move for the Atletico Madrid right-back.Leicester will do what they can to keep Youri Tielemans on their books, writes the Daily Mail. The Belgian midfielder is currently on a deal which expires in 2023 and helped the Foxes to their FA Cup win last season with the club eager to tie him down with a new deal.Newcastle have slimmed down their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How does Steve Bruce’s record compare with other managers of Mike Ashley reign?

Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle’s head coach ended on Wednesday after an intensely difficult spell on Tyneside as the club’s new owners opted to bring in their own man.Here, we take a look at how his record compares with those of the other nine men who were at the helm under former custodian Mike AshleySam AllardyceTotalP 24 W 8 D 6 L 10 Win ratio: 33.33 per centPremier LeagueP 21 W 7 D 5 L 9 Win ratio: 33.33 per centKevin KeeganTotalP 22 W 7 D 6 L 9 Win ratio: 31.82 per centPremier LeagueP 19 W 5 D 6...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Premier League
Sports
SkySports

Preston 2-1 Coventry: Emil Riis Jakobsen hits North End winner

Emil Riis' strike saw Preston fight back to end their seven-match Championship winless streak with a 2-1 victory against play-off chasers Coventry. The visitors had not beaten Preston since 2013 and not triumphed at Deepdale for 21 years and although they ultimately failed to change that record, Tyler Walker's strike on the stroke of half-time had put them on course to do so.
SOCCER
SkySports

Atalanta team woken by six fire alarms in hotel before Man Utd clash in Champions League

Atalanta's players reportedly woke up six times to the noise of fire alarms in their team hotel on the night before their Champions League tie at Manchester United. One hotel guest on Twitter claimed the alarms could be heard in the early hours of Wednesday at 04:51, 05:00, 05:36, 06:11, 06:31 and 07:13 AM at The Edwardian Manchester hotel, where Gian Piero Gasperini's staff and players were staying.
SOCCER
SkySports

Hull City 1-2 Peterborough: Siriki Dembele seals Posh win

Peterborough ended a run of six consecutive away defeats with a 2-1 victory at fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Hull. Darren Ferguson's men were second best for most of an eventful match which pivoted around Josh Magennis' missed penalty after 66 minutes. But Siriki Dembele once again emerged the class...
SOCCER
SkySports

Huddersfield 0-0 Birmingham: Goalless at the John Smith's Stadium

Birmingham's goal drought goes on but Lee Bowyer's side ended a run of three defeats with a battling 0-0 draw at Sky Bet Championship high flyers Huddersfield. City have now failed to score in six successive matches but defended stoutly to deny the Terriers a third win in four games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WGN News

Chicago Fire FC looks forward as they finish up the 2021 season

CHICAGO – For many fans of the club, the thought of making the postseason had left their minds a long time ago as they struggled with consistency since the beginning of the season. But on Saturday night, despite one of their best efforts in 2021, Chicago Fire FC saw their playoff hopes officially come to […]
MLS
The Independent

Steve Bruce was on borrowed time ever since Newcastle takeover

Steve Bruce was finally put out of his misery when Newcastle announced on Wednesday he had left his position as head coach by mutual consent.The 60-year-old manager had looked to be on borrowed time from the minute Amanda Staveley’s consortium finally got their hands on the keys to St James’ Park following months of speculation as to the big name they might recruit once their eagerly-anticipated takeover was completed.For Bruce, who had anticipated his likely departure, his exit will have come as a relief as much as a disappointment.He had taken over the hot seat from predecessor Rafael Benitez admitting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle sack Steve Bruce after Tottenham defeat - what went wrong?

Newcastle sacked Steve Bruce on Wednesday after the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham and just 13 days after the Saudi-led consortium bought the club from Mike Ashley - but what caused the clamour for his departure?. Speculation ballooned over possible replacements after the club's sensational takeover was announced a fortnight ago,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

