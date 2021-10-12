Jamie O'Hara eager to reunite with Harlow Town Ladies boss Ruudy Yusuf on return to management
Jamie O'Hara says he can imagine working with Harlow Town Ladies boss and former Billericay first-team coach Ruudy Yusuf for the rest of his managerial career. Ex-Billericay boss O'Hara added renowned east London talent developer Yusuf to his coaching staff at the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign after an initial trial period, following a personal recommendation from former Premier League striker and then-Billericay assistant Gifton Noel-Williams.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0