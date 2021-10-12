Which Bills Did Gov. Newsom Sign And Which Ones Did He Veto?

A bill co-authored by a South Bay state legislator to preserve remote access to public meetings has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 339 would have required all open meetings of a city council or county board of supervisors governing at least 250,000 people to include an option for people to attend and comment via the internet or telephone along with an in-person option until the end of 2023.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO