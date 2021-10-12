CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Bills Did Gov. Newsom Sign And Which Ones Did He Veto?

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor signed and vetoed the last of

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Sacramento Observer

Gov. Vetoes Black Caucus Bills

On Oct. 8, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has vetoed several bills authored by members of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC), including Assemblymember Kevin McCarty’s (D-Sacramento) Assembly Bill (AB) 603. AB 603 would require municipalities to annually post on their websites information relating to settlements and judgments resulting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Gov. Newsom signs bill protecting the rights of people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 742, which aims to defer anti-vaccine protesters from preventing people from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. SB 742, which was authored by Sen. Dr. Richard Pan of Sacramento, will protect the rights of people to safely receive vaccinations without concern for intimidation or physical obstruction from anti-vaccine protestors.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Newsom vetoes bill on remote access to public meetings

A bill co-authored by a South Bay state legislator to preserve remote access to public meetings has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 339 would have required all open meetings of a city council or county board of supervisors governing at least 250,000 people to include an option for people to attend and comment via the internet or telephone along with an in-person option until the end of 2023.
POLITICS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Newsom’s Deeply Disappointing Vetoes of Traffic Safety Bills

At the very deadline for signing bills, Governor Newsom vetoed two important traffic safety bills that had garnered wide support among legislators as well as a broad range of organizations. Newsom rejected both A.B. 122, the Bicycle Safety Stop, and A.B. 1238, the Pedestrian Access Bill. His stated reasons for...
POLITICS
kusi.com

Gov. Newsom signs bill requiring gender-neutral area in some stores

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Saturday became the first state to say large department stores must display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways, a win for LGBT advocates who say the pink and blue hues of traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes. Gov....
SACRAMENTO, CA
HeySoCal

Gov. Newsom signs bill to ensure press freedom in California

Southland journalists and journalism itself was made a little safer Saturday thanks to the hard work of activists and advocates that fought to defend First Amendment-protected press freedoms, which Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday enshrined into law by signing Senate Bill 98. The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Newsom vetoes bill giving California prisoners a right to visitation

Legislation to give prisoners in California a legal right to visits from family and friends, and limit state officials’ authority to restrict visitation, was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the bill went too far. California’s nearly 99,000 inmates currently can receive visitors under rules set by state prison...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Newsom vetoes bill to pay addicts to get sober

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s health care conditions aren’t right for a new program that would give addicts a monetary incentive to kick their drug habits. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 110, along with dozens of others among the deadline for action. Vetoed Friday, the...
POLITICS
kusi.com

Mark Larson discusses recent bills signed by Gov. Newsom

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Gov. Newsom’s most recently signed bills. Among those bills include mandating gender neutral children’s toys sections in large stores, the ethnic studies bill, and banning of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bondbuyer.com

Newsom vetoes California judgment obligation bond disclosure bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that asked municipalities to post information on their websites on the cost of settlements and judgments resulting from allegations of improper police conduct, including any bonds issued to pay for them. Assembly Bill 603 was approved in the Assembly on a 77-1 to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

Gov. Newsom is trying to address what California did to Native Americans

Today on Indigenous People’s Day, Decolonizing Wealth Project announced a new partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) Office and the California Truth and Healing Council (“Council”), aiming to address historic wrongs and promote access and inclusion for California Native American communities. Working alongside the Governor’s office and the Council, Decolonizing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Governor Newsom Vetoes Senator Wieners’ Bill to Pay People To Stay Sober

Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) that would have paid people to stay sober. Wiener introduced the bill to address the worsening methamphetamine addiction crisis facing the State of California. The Recovery Incentives Act legalizes the substance use disorder treatment known as “contingency...
MENTAL HEALTH
GV Wire

Here’s the Answer to Why Newsom Vetoed Many Popular Bills

Gov. Gavin Newsom has now completed three rounds of the annual ritual of deciding what should become law in California by giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to hundreds of bills sent to him by the Legislature. Laurel Rosenhall. Calmatters. Analysis. In year one, he used the routine to demonstrate differences...
POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Newsom uses common sense in vetoes of jaywalking, bike stop bills

Regarding “Newsom vetoes bills to decriminalize jaywalking, allow cyclists to avoid stops” (sfchronicle.com, Oct. 9): I want to congratulate Gov. Gavin Newsom for using common sense and vetoing these bills. I learned in ninth grade that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, this is common sense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
meaws.com

Advocates upset at Newsom veto of substance use bill

Substance use treatment advocates expressed their displeasure with Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend after he vetoed Senate Bill 110, gay state Senator Scott Wiener's legislation that would have expressly legalized contingency management as a way to treat substance use disorder and authorizes Medi-Cal to cover it. Contingency management -...
HEALTH

