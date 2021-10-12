Which Bills Did Gov. Newsom Sign And Which Ones Did He Veto?

We all knew and expected that Gov. Gavin Newsom would easily beat the recall attempt. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still legitimate concerns about his job performance as governor, or that California is united by his policies and politics. Qualifying a statewide recall campaign against the incumbent governor should...
On Oct. 8, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has vetoed several bills authored by members of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC), including Assemblymember Kevin McCarty’s (D-Sacramento) Assembly Bill (AB) 603. AB 603 would require municipalities to annually post on their websites information relating to settlements and judgments resulting...
Before celebrating his 54th birthday Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom closed out the landmark 2021 session of the California Legislature by signing the last of the 770 bills he decided should become law. It was a remarkable session because a new wave of COVID-19 was hitting, Newsom was facing a recall...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 742, which aims to defer anti-vaccine protesters from preventing people from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. SB 742, which was authored by Sen. Dr. Richard Pan of Sacramento, will protect the rights of people to safely receive vaccinations without concern for intimidation or physical obstruction from anti-vaccine protestors.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Newsom signed a COVID-19 recovery package that helps bars and restaurants in California, making it possible for them to keep parklets open and continue to-go cocktails. Newson signed Senate Bill 314 at an Oakland restaurant. The legislation, co-authored by San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener,...
A bill co-authored by a South Bay state legislator to preserve remote access to public meetings has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 339 would have required all open meetings of a city council or county board of supervisors governing at least 250,000 people to include an option for people to attend and comment via the internet or telephone along with an in-person option until the end of 2023.
At the very deadline for signing bills, Governor Newsom vetoed two important traffic safety bills that had garnered wide support among legislators as well as a broad range of organizations. Newsom rejected both A.B. 122, the Bicycle Safety Stop, and A.B. 1238, the Pedestrian Access Bill. His stated reasons for...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Saturday became the first state to say large department stores must display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways, a win for LGBT advocates who say the pink and blue hues of traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes. Gov....
Southland journalists and journalism itself was made a little safer Saturday thanks to the hard work of activists and advocates that fought to defend First Amendment-protected press freedoms, which Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday enshrined into law by signing Senate Bill 98. The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of...
Legislation to give prisoners in California a legal right to visits from family and friends, and limit state officials’ authority to restrict visitation, was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the bill went too far. California’s nearly 99,000 inmates currently can receive visitors under rules set by state prison...
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s health care conditions aren’t right for a new program that would give addicts a monetary incentive to kick their drug habits. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 110, along with dozens of others among the deadline for action. Vetoed Friday, the...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed legislation that would have allowed cannabis products to be advertised on freeway billboards in most of California, a bill that sought to negate a court order in November that had banned the signs. The bill would have permitted marijuana ads on billboards...
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Gov. Newsom’s most recently signed bills. Among those bills include mandating gender neutral children’s toys sections in large stores, the ethnic studies bill, and banning of...
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the Freedom To Walk Act, which would have largely decriminalized the common practice known as "jaywalking" in California.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that asked municipalities to post information on their websites on the cost of settlements and judgments resulting from allegations of improper police conduct, including any bonds issued to pay for them. Assembly Bill 603 was approved in the Assembly on a 77-1 to...
Today on Indigenous People’s Day, Decolonizing Wealth Project announced a new partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) Office and the California Truth and Healing Council (“Council”), aiming to address historic wrongs and promote access and inclusion for California Native American communities. Working alongside the Governor’s office and the Council, Decolonizing...
Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) that would have paid people to stay sober. Wiener introduced the bill to address the worsening methamphetamine addiction crisis facing the State of California. The Recovery Incentives Act legalizes the substance use disorder treatment known as “contingency...
Gov. Gavin Newsom has now completed three rounds of the annual ritual of deciding what should become law in California by giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to hundreds of bills sent to him by the Legislature. Laurel Rosenhall. Calmatters. Analysis. In year one, he used the routine to demonstrate differences...
Regarding “Newsom vetoes bills to decriminalize jaywalking, allow cyclists to avoid stops” (sfchronicle.com, Oct. 9): I want to congratulate Gov. Gavin Newsom for using common sense and vetoing these bills. I learned in ninth grade that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, this is common sense.
Substance use treatment advocates expressed their displeasure with Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend after he vetoed Senate Bill 110, gay state Senator Scott Wiener's legislation that would have expressly legalized contingency management as a way to treat substance use disorder and authorizes Medi-Cal to cover it. Contingency management -...
