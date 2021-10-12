CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Lux’s stunned reaction to final out of Game 3 is going viral

By Larry Brown
 9 days ago
Gavin Lux was utterly stunned to make the final out of Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday night. He thought he had delivered a game-tying home run. Lux was batting with two outs and his Los Angeles Dodgers losing 1-0 to the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth. Lux had a 1-0 count against Camilo Doval and caught a high fastball that he delivered to deep left-center. Lux thought for sure he had tied the game with a home run. Even Steven Duggar, who made the catch, was sprinting back like he thought it was going far, only to suddenly stop after the ball died.

