CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Indian Wells Masters 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Casper Ruud Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Schwartzman will be up against Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Schwartzman is ranked 15th in the world while Ruud is the World No.10. Comparing to the 2020 season, Diego Schwartzman has had a relatively poor season so far. After reaching the quarterfinal at Roland Garros, he was knocked out of the third round at Wimbledon. He then bowed out of the Round of 16 at both the Toronto Masters and Cincinnati Masters. He followed it up with yet another Round of 16 appearance at the US Open.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dan Evans suffers defeat to Diego Schwartzman at BNP Paribas Open

Dan Evans missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open after a frustrating 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman British number one Evans ran out of gas in Indian Wells after leading by a set and a break as world number 15 Schwartzman came back from the brink.The Argentinian looked all-but beaten after losing the opening set and trailing 3-1 and 4-2 in the second before turning it around to dent Evans’ hopes of climbing into the ATP’s top 20.Through to the Round of 16 for @dieschwartzman who defeats Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-0...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Tenerife Ladies Open 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live stream

In the first round of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 36 and the 4th seeded Camila Giorgi will take on World No. 178 Aliona Bolsova. Winner of the 2021 Canadian Open, Camila Giorgi has failed to win a single match since she clinched the WTA-1000 tournament. On a streak of 4 consecutive defeats since the finals in Montreal, Camila is desperate to turn things around this week in Spain in a comparatively easier draw. The Italian comes to Spain from a 2nd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021 having received a bye in the first round.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcenroe
firstsportz.com

European Open 2021: Reilly Opelka vs Jenson Brooksby Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live stream

In the first round of the European Open, World No. 25 Reilly Opelka will be up against World No. 70 Jenson Brooksby. Reilly Opelka hasn’t been at his best in recent times. After making his way into the finals of the Canadian Open, Opelka has struggled to perform as per expectations. After a relatively good run at the US Open where he was knocked out in the round of 16s, Opelka had forgettable outings at the Laver Cup and Indian Wells.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

ATP Kremlin Cup 2021: Alexander Bublik vs Illya Marchenko Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live stream

In the opening round of the ATP Kremlin 2021, World No. 35 Alexander Bublik will take on World No. 164 Illya Marchenko. Alexander Bublik vs Illya Marchenko: Match Details. Alexander Bublik had a forgettable outing at the US Open this year. He was knocked out only in the second round. However, post that, he scripted a nice comeback in the Astana Open. The Kazakhstani tennis player was able to reach the semifinals of the tournament where he was defeated by unseeded Kwon Soon-woo.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#Indian Wells Masters#Us Open#Casper Ruud Preview#Casper Ruud Round#American#Austrian
firstsportz.com

ATP Kremlin Cup 2021: Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live stream

Karen Khachanov will be up against James Duckworth in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Kremlin Cup. Khachanov is ranked 31st in the world while Duckworth is the World No.52. Karen Khachanov has had a decent season so far. After reaching the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, he won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics where he lost to Alexander Zverev in the final. He then followed it up with a Round of 16 outing at the Toronto Masters. He then was knocked out of the first round at Flushing Meadows and then made it to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells last week. This week in Moscow, he received a first round bye and will open his campaign against Australian James Duckworth.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Cadiz vs Alaves Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Cadiz vs Alaves: Cadiz will take on Deportivo Alaves in the Matchday 10 of the La Liga 2021/22. Both teams have had a disappointing campaign so far and stand in the bottom five of the points table. Cadiz vs Alaves Match Preview. Cadiz will be disappointed with their performance in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy