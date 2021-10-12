Mangamaunu Surf Forecast
Mangamaunu surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots. The surf forecast for Mangamaunu over the next 12 days: The first swell (rated 1 star or higher) is forecast to arrive on Wednesday (Oct 13) at 7AM. The primary swell is predicted to be 4.0m and 12s period with a secondary swell of 0.3m and 15s. Another secondary swell of 0.2m and 10s is also forecast. The wind is predicted to be offshore as the swell arrives.www.surf-forecast.com
Comments / 0