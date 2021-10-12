Mangamaunu Surf Forecast

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO