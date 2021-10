JEFFERSONVILLE — A homicide investigation is ongoing in Jeffersonville after police say a woman was fatally stabbed Monday morning. The suspect is in custody. Jeffersonville police responded to the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m. on a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. They found the female victim, who has not yet been identified, who showed evidence of being stabbed. She was rushed to Clark Memorial Health where she was pronounced dead.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO