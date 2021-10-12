Artisanal BBQ Pizzas

This pizza spot originally opened in East Harlem in 1947, and then moved into a tiny brick building on the first floor of a white house in Pelham Bay about a decade later. We don’t know who lives in that house, but we hope they get Louie & Ernie’s New York-style pizza as often as their digestive tract allows. Foldable, with just the right kind of grease drip, this is some of the best pizza in the city. We especially love how sweet and saucy their pies are, with a layer of mozzarella pooling in the middle like Pangea. All you need to do is bring cash, and decide whether you want a slice on a paper plate or a full pie.

