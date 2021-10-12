CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House returns to session, hopes to stave off default with debt-limit vote

By The Associated Press
WTVR-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation's debt limit. The vote Tuesday will ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. House Democrats are expected to have enough votes on their own to ensure that President Joe...

www.wtvr.com

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
House passes debt limit increase, pushing default crisis to December

WASHINGTON — Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country's borrowing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Two more Democratic Reps. announce they won't seek re-election in 2022: Pennsylvania's Mike Doyle and North Carolina's David Price pile the pressure on Nancy Pelosi's battle to stop Republicans regaining control of the House

Two longtime Democratic congressmen announced Monday they will not seek re-election next year, putting the pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep control of the House in her party's hands. Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle and North Carolina Congressman David Price will retire. The two men each have more than 20...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
