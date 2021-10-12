Column: We must end the opioid epidemic
For nearly two years, we have been watching closely as the world continues to count COVID-19 case numbers and deaths. Across Iowa, Illinois, the country, and the globe, all eyes have turned to the health crisis we are collectively facing. Perhaps a hidden strength here is that at least we all understand the stakes, and people from different communities can relate to one another as we work to find solutions that can help us win the fight.qctimes.com
Comments / 0