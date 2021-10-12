Wisconsin parents file lawsuits against school districts over their children’s Covid-19 infections
Wisconsin parents are suing two school districts over their Covid-19 mitigation efforts, arguing that the systems failed to protect their children from getting infected. The first lawsuit was filed in federal court last week by Shannon Jensen against the Waukesha School District, the Waukesha Board of Education, a number of school board members and district employees, according to the court documents.abc17news.com
