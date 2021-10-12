La Palma Volcanic Eruption Persists With Its Resulting Effects Felt From Above and Below
Emerging effects as a result of the eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcano are being felt from both above and below. Tremors and less intense earthquakes are constantly making the ground vibrate. And the plume of ash from the volcano rising from the peak is now persistent and sometimes more explosive. Since the eruption started on the 19th of September 2021, it has destroyed more than a thousand homes and buildings.www.natureworldnews.com
