Environment

La Palma Volcanic Eruption Persists With Its Resulting Effects Felt From Above and Below

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging effects as a result of the eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcano are being felt from both above and below. Tremors and less intense earthquakes are constantly making the ground vibrate. And the plume of ash from the volcano rising from the peak is now persistent and sometimes more explosive. Since the eruption started on the 19th of September 2021, it has destroyed more than a thousand homes and buildings.

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
Earthquake Swarm Shakes Oregon's Largest Volcano

Mount Hood, Oregon's biggest volcano, is being rocked by a new swarm of earthquakes just months after a similar swarm struck the volcano. In the previous 30 days, 41 earthquakes have hit Mount Hood's slopes and peaked; in the last 24 hours, 33 earthquakes have struck. The majority of the earthquakes have hit the southern flank of the stratovolcano in the previous 24 hours. The strongest of the earthquakes was a 2.5 that occurred earlier today.
Canary Islands Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption in La Palma

The largest earthquake in Spain, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake, hits Madrid 26 days (about 3 and a half weeks) after the volcanic eruption La Palma began. According to Spain's National Geographic Institute, the tremor was one of about 60 recorded, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to unleash lava rivers that are devouring everything within their path and throwing molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean.
Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
New Lava River From La Palma Volcano Captured by Satellite

La Palma Volcano: How Satellites Help Us Monitor Eruptions. Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, 2021, lava has burned through homes, roads, and farmlands causing mass destruction on the west part of the Canary Island of La Palma. Satellite imagery has helped authorities monitor and manage the ongoing crisis. From capturing images of the rivers of lava, to measuring gas emissions and assessing damage, the fleet of Copernicus Sentinel satellites have been providing crucial data for local teams.
Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
Satellites capture reinvigorated La Palma volcanic eruption

Satellites have captured stunning new images of the intensifying volcanic eruption on the Spain-owned island of La Palma as new streams of lava spilled out over the weekend. The revitalized volcanic eruption was accompanied by boulders the size of a house rolling out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano's crater, where part its cone collapsed on Saturday (Oct. 9), as locals reported dozens of Earth tremors up to 3.8 magnitude since Sunday. The reports signal Cumbre Vieja was still far from going to sleep.
Volcanic eruption on Spanish island hits one-month mark

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma which has destroyed large swathes of land and buildings marked its first month on Tuesday with no end in sight. So far no-one has been killed by the continuous lava flows, but the molten rock has covered 763 hectares (1,885 acres) and destroyed 1,956 buildings, including hundreds of homes, according to the latest Spanish government figures.
