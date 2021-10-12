Red Bull Rampage Returns this Friday

Thursday’s practice couldn’t have asked for better weather. It was an early morning start for most riders while others took their time dialing in the runs with their builders. Wind was calm until just after lunchtime. Many riders such as Jaxson Riddle and Ethan Nell were having a good time sessioning their runs over and over through the late morning. Carson Storch had a nasty crash upon trying his larger drop for the first time from a heavy case. He’s said to have a broken collarbone. Cam Zink attempted an expected backflip off one of his drops but a slight over-rotation sent him to the hospital for further evaluation. Brage Vestavik had an incident late afternoon that might keep him from competing on Friday; news is yet to come as far as his condition.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO