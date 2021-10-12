CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Red Bull Rampage Returns this Friday

By Matt Miller
singletracks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Super Bowl of mountain biking” returns this week. Red Bull Rampage is back on Friday the 15th after a Covid-induced break for 2020, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage. Rampage returns to the mountain that the event used for 2016 and 2017, as Rampage changes venues every two years. 2016 and 2017 garnered some of the most interesting competition as this mountain in particular was extra steep, gnarly, and raw.

www.singletracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
singletracks.com

Semenuk Makes Red Bull Rampage History. Again.

Every Red Bull Rampage feels historic for one reason or another but this edition packed in a heap of significance. Brandon Semenuk became the first rider in history to win the event two competitions in a row, and the first rider to win four times. Semenuk laid down even more first-evers by riding the new single crown RockShox Zeb fork on his Trek Session downhill bike, which gave him the freedom to barspin, tailwhip, and then backflip tailwhip. It was a nearly picture perfect run for the accomplished Canadian who rarely competes in mountain biking anymore.
CYCLING
cyclingutah.com

Why the 2021 Red Bull Rampage is Super Bowl of Competition on Two Wheels

The only worldwide event that comes close to Red Bull Rampage is winter's daunting Natural Selection Tour that sees backcountry freestyle snowboarders take on nature's biggest lines, with the most extreme and intense mountain bike test thrilling fans since 2001 – the 2021 event this week, its 15th edition as well as the 20th anniversary.
CYCLING
stgeorgeutah.com

Overcoming crash, Brandon Semenuk wins 4th title in Southern Utah’s ‘Red Bull Rampage’

VIRGIN — Brandon Semenuk won the Red Bull Rampage for a record fourth time Friday, outperforming 11 other competitors in the rugged hills south of Virgin. After crashing early in his first run due to an over-rotation during a landing, Semenuk took his bike and made his way back up the mountain almost immediately, as his zero score meant he would be going first in the second and final round.
UTAH STATE
singletracks.com

Warming up for the Biggest Lines in the World at Red Bull Rampage [Practice Photos]

Thursday’s practice couldn’t have asked for better weather. It was an early morning start for most riders while others took their time dialing in the runs with their builders. Wind was calm until just after lunchtime. Many riders such as Jaxson Riddle and Ethan Nell were having a good time sessioning their runs over and over through the late morning. Carson Storch had a nasty crash upon trying his larger drop for the first time from a heavy case. He’s said to have a broken collarbone. Cam Zink attempted an expected backflip off one of his drops but a slight over-rotation sent him to the hospital for further evaluation. Brage Vestavik had an incident late afternoon that might keep him from competing on Friday; news is yet to come as far as his condition.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
cyclingutah.com

Thomas Genon Red Bull Rampage Interview and Photos

MUNICH, Germany (12 October 2021) — After a long season that saw him ride two Crankworx events, Red Bull Roof Ride, Red Bull Hard Line and Loosefest Malmedy, Thomas Genon is about to ride Red Bull Rampage as the conclusion to his year. He talks about his thoughts and objectives ahead of his 8th consecutive participation in the biggest freeride MTB event in the world. Watch it live on Red Bull TV on Friday: https://www.redbull.com/int-en/events/rampage.
CYCLING
singletracks.com

How Pro DH Mountain Biker Neko Mulally Built His Path to Success

Neko Mulally is a professional downhill mountain bike racer and three time US National Champion. He’s also the co-founder of Windrock Bike Park in Tennessee and is currently part of the Intense DH Factory Racing team. In this conversation, we ask Neko:. How did you find your passion for mountain...
CYCLING
singletracks.com

A Notorious MTB Crew: Vanzacs and The Zoo Boys [Video]

The Vanzacs is a small group of mates from Australia and New Zealand that wanted to take on the world and get away with it by the skin of their teeth. The Vanzacs and The Zoo Boys take an inside look at one of the most notorious crews in mountain biking and how they succeeded as professional riders and racers while never losing sight of the need to have fun along the way.
CYCLING
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Brandon Semenuk Becomes the First Ever Four-Time Winner of Red Bull Rampage

Irvine, Calif. (October 18, 2021) – KMC athlete and professional freeride mountain biker and rally car driver Brandon Semenuk has won his fourth Red Bull Rampage, making him the first competitor to win the event back-to-back, as well as the first four time champion. “The KMC Wheels team wants to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Sorge
Person
Andreu Lacondeguy
Person
Brett Rheeder
singletracks.com

The Advantages of Starting on a Hardtail: Real Versus Imagined

A few months ago on a ride a buddy of mine grumbled out that mountain bikers should start on a hardtail. It was early into the climb — one we were both on full-suspension bikes for. “I don’t know that I agree,” I replied. We chugged along, our wheels floating...
CYCLING
singletracks.com

2021 Trans-Cascadia Race Recap [Video]

Check out all the action from this year’s gourmet Trans Cascadia backcountry enduro race. We will be interviewing the event promoters for a deeper dive into their trail work throughout the Pacific Northwest soon, so stay tuned.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy