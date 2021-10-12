Red Bull Rampage Returns this Friday
The “Super Bowl of mountain biking” returns this week. Red Bull Rampage is back on Friday the 15th after a Covid-induced break for 2020, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage. Rampage returns to the mountain that the event used for 2016 and 2017, as Rampage changes venues every two years. 2016 and 2017 garnered some of the most interesting competition as this mountain in particular was extra steep, gnarly, and raw.www.singletracks.com
