Stocks open a bit higher ahead of earnings, inflation data
Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, and that helped send the Nasdaq up 0.3%. Chipmaker Nvidia added 1.3% and Salesforce.com rose 1.7%. U.S. crude oil prices were holding near $80 a barrel. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets also closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.61%.spectrumlocalnews.com
