EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht rises more than 1%, other Asian currencies subdued

* South Korea's won hits over 1-year low * Thai baht scales over two-week high * India retail inflation likely fell to 5-mth low in Sept - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Oct 12 (Reuters) - While most Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, Thailand's baht gained more than 1% to scale an over two-week peak after the government eased quarantine rules for visitors from low-risk countries in a bid to revive its key tourism sector. Among other currencies, South Korea's won slipped 0.5% to hit its lowest level in more than a year, and equities lost nearly 2% to touch their lowest level this year, even as the central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Analysts at Capital Economics expect the Bank of Korea to make two further 25 basis points hikes by the third-quarter next year, with another in early 2023, they said in a note. The Thai baht gained up to 1.2% to hit its highest level since late September after the tourism-reliant nation ended quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries, including the United States, Singapore and China. "The reaction on the recent Thai baht rally is largely due to the news of reopening, but I don't think it will extend the rally that much as fundamentals for the Thai economy remain weak," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank. "It will be up to the direction of the U.S. dollar which will be weaker once the Fed begins tapering, with another factor being the foreign fund flows which the reopening theme might help," he said, adding that he expects the baht to end the year at 33-33.25 per dollar. The baht is currently trading at about 33.48 per dollar. Meanwhile, broader Asian shares dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 1%. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, was trading at 94.309 as of 0610 GMT, below its one-year high of 94.504 touched at the end of last month. Among Southeast Asian equities, Indonesia and Malaysia added half a percent each, while Singapore's shares declined 0.5% ahead of the advanced third-quarter economic growth data expected on Thursday. Preliminary growth data may show Singapore expanded 6.6% on year versus a 14.7% growth in the prior quarter, a Reuters poll showed. India's Nifty 50 slipped from a record high touched in the previous session, while the rupee appreciated modestly ahead of September retail inflation data due later in the day. According to a Reuters poll, India's retail inflation likely eased again in September, falling to a five-month low owing to a favourable comparison last year and moderating food prices. Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation and retail sales numbers later this week, with continued expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin tightening its policy next month HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edges to 6.370% ** China's export, import growth likely eased in Sept. - ** China's Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.11 -8.7 <.N2 -0.94 2.87 7 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.02 +1.1 <.SS -1.74 1.61 S> 8 EC> India +0.07 -2.9 <.NS -0.28 28.00 7 EI> Indones -0.07 -1.2 <.JK 0.54 8.62 ia 3 SE> Malaysi +0.00 -3.5 <.KL 0.51 -2.98 a 5 SE> Philipp +0.03 -5.5 <.PS -0.23 -0.45 ines 2 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.43 -9.4 <.KS -1.43 1.41 C> 6 11> Singapo -0.07 -2.5 <.ST -0.54 8.89 re 8 I> Taiwan -0.34 +1.2 <.TW -1.07 11.74 1 II> Thailan +1.23 -10. <.SE 0.45 13.21 d 43 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Amy Caren Daniel)