CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht rises more than 1%, other Asian currencies subdued

By Sameer Manekar
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* South Korea's won hits over 1-year low * Thai baht scales over two-week high * India retail inflation likely fell to 5-mth low in Sept - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Oct 12 (Reuters) - While most Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, Thailand's baht gained more than 1% to scale an over two-week peak after the government eased quarantine rules for visitors from low-risk countries in a bid to revive its key tourism sector. Among other currencies, South Korea's won slipped 0.5% to hit its lowest level in more than a year, and equities lost nearly 2% to touch their lowest level this year, even as the central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Analysts at Capital Economics expect the Bank of Korea to make two further 25 basis points hikes by the third-quarter next year, with another in early 2023, they said in a note. The Thai baht gained up to 1.2% to hit its highest level since late September after the tourism-reliant nation ended quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries, including the United States, Singapore and China. "The reaction on the recent Thai baht rally is largely due to the news of reopening, but I don't think it will extend the rally that much as fundamentals for the Thai economy remain weak," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank. "It will be up to the direction of the U.S. dollar which will be weaker once the Fed begins tapering, with another factor being the foreign fund flows which the reopening theme might help," he said, adding that he expects the baht to end the year at 33-33.25 per dollar. The baht is currently trading at about 33.48 per dollar. Meanwhile, broader Asian shares dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 1%. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, was trading at 94.309 as of 0610 GMT, below its one-year high of 94.504 touched at the end of last month. Among Southeast Asian equities, Indonesia and Malaysia added half a percent each, while Singapore's shares declined 0.5% ahead of the advanced third-quarter economic growth data expected on Thursday. Preliminary growth data may show Singapore expanded 6.6% on year versus a 14.7% growth in the prior quarter, a Reuters poll showed. India's Nifty 50 slipped from a record high touched in the previous session, while the rupee appreciated modestly ahead of September retail inflation data due later in the day. According to a Reuters poll, India's retail inflation likely eased again in September, falling to a five-month low owing to a favourable comparison last year and moderating food prices. Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation and retail sales numbers later this week, with continued expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin tightening its policy next month HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edges to 6.370% ** China's export, import growth likely eased in Sept. - ** China's Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.11 -8.7 <.N2 -0.94 2.87 7 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.02 +1.1 <.SS -1.74 1.61 S> 8 EC> India +0.07 -2.9 <.NS -0.28 28.00 7 EI> Indones -0.07 -1.2 <.JK 0.54 8.62 ia 3 SE> Malaysi +0.00 -3.5 <.KL 0.51 -2.98 a 5 SE> Philipp +0.03 -5.5 <.PS -0.23 -0.45 ines 2 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.43 -9.4 <.KS -1.43 1.41 C> 6 11> Singapo -0.07 -2.5 <.ST -0.54 8.89 re 8 I> Taiwan -0.34 +1.2 <.TW -1.07 11.74 1 II> Thailan +1.23 -10. <.SE 0.45 13.21 d 43 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Evergrande shares plunge on market return as deal falls through

Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares plunged Thursday after resuming trading in Hong Kong, with the failure of a unit sale deal deepening fears the indebted firm will collapse and send shockwaves through the world's second-largest economy. - 'Contagion' - Fears that Evergrande could collapse and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy have rattled buyers and markets -- even though Beijing has insisted any fallout would be containable.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Southeast Asian#Thai#Sept Reuters#Capital Economics#The Bank Of Korea#Krung Thai Bank#Fed#Msci#Asia Pacific#Shanghai Composite Index
The Independent

Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has...
BUSINESS
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Reuters

No 'Squid Game': South Korea's real-life debt trap

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Many small business owners in South Korea recognise themselves in the cash-strapped characters of the wildly popular Netflix (NFLX.O) drama 'Squid Game', who vie desperately for a chance to win $38 million, exposing a debt trap that is all too familiar. Nearing retirement at 58,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Japan's consumer inflation turns positive as energy costs rise

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose in September for the first time since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, a sign that rising energy and raw material costs are gradually pushing up inflation. Analysts expect rising fuel costs to accelerate consumer inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mostly weaker, Singapore dollar firms

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.140 113.97 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3476 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 27.899 27.912 +0.05 Korean won 1178.300 1177.2 -0.09 Peso 50.835 50.79 -0.09 Rupiah 14140.000 14120 -0.14 Rupee 74.860 74.86 0.00 Ringgit 4.157 4.156 -0.02 Yuan 6.396 6.392 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.140 103.24 -9.55 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.86 Taiwan dlr 27.899 28.483 +2.09 Korean won 1178.300 1086.20 -7.82 Baht 33.380 29.96 -10.25 Peso 50.835 48.01 -5.56 Rupiah 14140.000 14040 -0.71 Rupee 74.860 73.07 -2.40 Ringgit 4.157 4.0200 -3.30 Yuan 6.396 6.5283 +2.07 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. data but set for weekly losses

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar was firmer early on Friday, helped higher by upbeat economic data though was headed for its second week of declines while commodities currencies slipped as traders rejigged their positions after this week’s brisk rally. Better jobs and housing data and rising U.S. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
Reuters

ECB to raise rates in 2024, but risk remains of earlier hike

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will be one of the last major central banks to raise interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, according a Reuters poll of economists, who still say the risk is a rate rise comes sooner than their current prediction of 2024. While...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's private-sector activity grows for first time in 6 months - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s factory activity growth in October picked up from the previous month, while that of the services sector expanded for the first time in 21 months after an easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions at home. Manufacturers struggled with supply chain disruptions and surging raw material demand that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China commercial banks purchase net $20.9 bln of FX in Sept

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s commercial banks purchased a net $20.9 billion of foreign exchange in September, compared with a net purchase of $13.6 billion in August, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. For the January to September period, net foreign exchange purchases were $180 billion, the State...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday,helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The dollar also strengthened, boosted by better jobs and housing data, including data showing the...
STOCKS
Reuters

RBA enters bond market to defend yield target

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia stepped in to defend its yield-target on Friday and offered to buy A$1 billion ($750 million) of its targeted government bond maturing in April 2024. The yield on the April 2024 bond fell 5.6 basis points (bps) to 0.14%, according...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy