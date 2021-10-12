CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Not Dating Apps To Make Friends Online Near Me

By Yackulic Khristopher
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZINGR – app to make new friends online near you with similar interest. Local app ZINGR is a great social network to communicate with people around you. This app use GPS to connect nearby people, helps people to know what happens nearby. ZINGR uses trending hashtags nearby to connect like-minded people so its great to make new friends with similar interests. ZINGR also is a great alternative to Snapchat or Instagram, as this app use „Stories nearby“. This new „Stories nearby „ feature is a great and quickly way to communicate with local people and to know what happens around you, in your city. ZINGR was founded in 2019 by Kęstutis Gedaitis in Lithuania and this social network can be downloaded from Apple, Google Play, Amazon or GetJar store.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Dating Sites#Translation#Zingr#Getjar#Nextdoor#Google Play Store#Hyperlocal#Facebook Neighborhood
Best Life

Android Users Are Being Charged Hundreds After Clicking on This Message

Most smartphone users are aware of the risks that come from downloading or clicking on something whose origins aren't quite clear. But the latest scam, which has been brewing since the end of 2020, may even fool the most tech-savvy among us. Hackers are targeting the 2.5 billion Android users around the world and have already managed to scam millions of them out of hundreds of dollars on their phone bills by having them click on an enticing, seemingly innocuous message. Read on to find out what to avoid saying "yes" to in order to make sure you don't fall victim to this new scam.
CELL PHONES
abc7amarillo.com

Dating app users, beware of 'romance scams'

SAN ANTONIO -- Innocent dating app users are finding themselves to be in the middle of scams, according to a warning from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB says some con artists are using photos and videos taken from video calls to blackmail users or claiming to have hacked someone's webcam, and demanding money in order to prevent recorded video to be posted social media.
CELL PHONES
Kim McKinney

He said he was single on the dating app

We met on a dating app. He was a great guy - and on the phone seemed normal and interesting. We decided to meet in person. Our dinner went well. He was funny, interesting, and smart. He also was attractive. That was a nice bonus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Rideshare Dating App Partnerships

Lyft and Tinder have announced a new partnership that will provide users with the ability to send their love interest a complimentary ride on them when planning to get together. The new feature within the dating app doesn't require users to exchange their location or address, but simply works by having one send a credit for a Lyft. This credit is only compatible with drop-offs that are within a half-mile of the set date destination and will see the remainder of the credit returned to the user if unused.
CELL PHONES
hot969boston.com

Get ready for Yeezy the Dating App

Tinder, Plenty of Fish, Bumble…Yeezy? Kanye West is looking to expand his Yeezy empire, so much that he’s just filed for 10 new trademark applications. The trademarks cover a wide variety of products and services including face masks, headphones, sports bags, curtains, clothing and, in true Yeezy fashion, a dating app…so be on the lookout for that. No word on any details yet.
CELL PHONES
fsunews.com

The new ‘Booky Call’ dating app connects readers

On Sept. 30, a new “dating” app launched on the app store with a little twist. Instead of matching its users with people, Booky Call matches its swipers with potential books using the same algorithms as popular dating apps. The developers claim the app will revolutionize book suggestions since users do not have to deal with the annoyances of typical book apps and sites such as review bombing, persistent ads and bot reviews. Not to mention, the discovery app is free.
CELL PHONES
Daily Evergreen

Dating app review: Match.com

For this week’s dating app review, I decided to go back in time to 1995 and take a look at the classic dating app, Match.com. Match.com was one of the first dating platforms I remember seeing a lot when I was a child. I saw TV ads and knew a few people who tried it out.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Facebook fined £50.5m over handling of Giphy takeover probe

Facebook has been fined £50.5 million after failing to provide enough important information to the competition regulator investigating the firm’s takeover of GIF-sharing platform Giphy.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the acquisition in June last year, shortly after the deal was announced, over concerns about a “substantial lessening of competition”.Giphy’s user-uploaded library of animated images is already integrated and used widely by Facebook’s family of social media apps but can also be used on other platforms such as Twitter.As part of the investigation, the social network was ordered to keep the two businesses separate until a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The innovative app ripping up the rulebook on dating

George Rawlings wanted a girlfriend and a business. The best way to do both? Start a dating app. The idea began in the back of a car. Rawlings had recently broken up with his girlfriend and was forced to take his childhood friend, Matt McNeill Love, on his pre-booked romantic skiing holiday.
CELL PHONES
Newsday

Long Island startup seeks to be 'dating app of dirt'

Soil Connect wants to be the Tinder of dirt. The Plainview startup has raised more than $5 million in seed and venture capital to create a marketplace that lets builders buy and sell dirt and aggregates such as sand, gravel and crushed stone. "If you like what you see, swipe...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Wrcbtv.com

APP OF THE DAY: 'Noted' app perfect for taking notes during online events

With more people working from home than ever before, we're doing online meetings, online classes and distance learning for personal reasons. If you're trying to take notes, save them and keep them organized, an app called "Noted" may be just what you're looking for. Noted is an app for iPhones,...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Wedding Date-Finding App Features

The Tinder Plus One feature is being rolled out by the dating app to provide users with a way to find a wedding date when they're hard-pressed to find someone to join them. The feature can be accessed via the Tinder Explore section that was launched last month and will enable users to find a date for an upcoming wedding or offer themselves up as a plus-one. This feature could help to drastically reduce the stress surrounding finding a wedding date for those who aren't presently partnered with anyone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy