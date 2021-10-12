Not Dating Apps To Make Friends Online Near Me
ZINGR – app to make new friends online near you with similar interest. Local app ZINGR is a great social network to communicate with people around you. This app use GPS to connect nearby people, helps people to know what happens nearby. ZINGR uses trending hashtags nearby to connect like-minded people so its great to make new friends with similar interests. ZINGR also is a great alternative to Snapchat or Instagram, as this app use „Stories nearby“. This new „Stories nearby „ feature is a great and quickly way to communicate with local people and to know what happens around you, in your city. ZINGR was founded in 2019 by Kęstutis Gedaitis in Lithuania and this social network can be downloaded from Apple, Google Play, Amazon or GetJar store.www.androidheadlines.com
Comments / 0