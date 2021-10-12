CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

POV: Why Thompson v. Clark Matters for Racial Justice

By Neda Khoshkhoo
Boston University
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Court hears arguments today in case that could broaden access to holding police accountable for racialized misconduct. We rarely talk about criminal charges that are dismissed. Since people accused of crimes are supposed to be “innocent until proven guilty,” it’s reasonable to think that if the charges are dismissed, no harm has been done. But the process of contesting criminal charges is, in itself, harmful, and the criminal system provides no mechanism to remedy that harm. This is especially true for Black, indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC), whom police disproportionately target with false criminal charges.

