Investigators are set to begin the recovery operation for the wreckage of a Boeing 737 cargo jet that ditched into the waters off the Hawaiian island of Oahu this past summer. The Boeing 737-200 reported anomalies in both engines and subsequently ditched into Mamala Bay shortly after takeoff from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on July 2, 2021. The two pilots escaped from the wreckage and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Honolulu Airport Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit. The aircraft was operated by Rhoades Aviation Inc, dba TransAir Flight 810.

