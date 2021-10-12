CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Squid Game director compares Donald Trump to villainous VIPs in Netflix series

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0yom_0cOTmeX400

The director of Netflix ’s hit series Squid Game has claimed that former president Donald Trump bears a resemblance to the show’s villainous VIPs.

The eight-part Korean thriller focuses on an elaborate competition in which debtors are pitted against each other in a series of deadly children’s games.

Towards the end of the show, we are introduced to the “VIPs” – wealthy thrill-seekers who observe the games in luxury, making bets on potential winners and losers.

They are even seen wearing gold masks – a colour Trump is known to favour.

Speaking to IndieWire , Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk said (via a translator): “I conceived of the theories for the show in 2008. At the time, there was the Lehman Brothers crisis; the Korean economy was badly affected and I was also economically struggling.

“Over the past 10 years, there were a lot of issues: There was the cryptocurrency boom, where people around the world, especially young people in Korea, would go all-in and invest all their money into cryptocurrencies.”

Hwang also credited the show’s “rise of IT giants” such as Facebook, Google and the South Korean platform Naver, which are “restructuring our lives”.

He continued: “And then Donald Trump became the President of the United States and I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game.

“It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”

Squid Game can be watched now on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

MeidasTouch, Michael Rapaport Team on Political Satire Film ‘The Supporters’

Progressive Superpac MeidasTouch is releasing the first film from its media division — a mockumentary about two fictional MAGA devotees named Derek and Dale who host a podcast and aspire to become Fox News hosts. The Supporters stars Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, a political sketch comedy duo known as The Good Liars, who also directed the film. It’s executive produced by MeidasTouch and Michael Rapaport and will be released Nov. 4, one year after the 2020 election. In the lead-up to the election, The Good Liars executed a series of stunts — including proposing marriage to Elizabeth Warren — some of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
92.7 WOBM

‘Squid Game’ Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Launch Ever

Just a few weeks ago, Netflix shared updated lists of their biggest movies and shows ever, based on several different metrics: One according to the total number of minutes that viewers consumed, and one based on the most accounts that watched at least two minutes of each movie or series in its first 28 days of release on Netflix. At the time, the biggest Netflix show ever was Bridgerton, which topped both lists. It had been viewed by 82 million Netflix accounts for a total of 625 million minutes.
TV SERIES
Quinnipiac Chronicle

All squid, no game: Korean Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ is a smash hit

It’s fair to say that Netflix’s Korean thriller “Squid Game” broke the internet. In the three weeks since its release, Twitter has produced endless memes, from recipes for the dalgona candy featured in one of the show’s infamous challenges to fans pondering if they would survive the red light, green light game.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
thecrcconnection.com

Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ explores the concept of money

Netflix officially has a new popular series and it is a Korean show about cash-strapped contestants competing in children’s games for a cash prize with deadly stakes called “Squid Game”. The show was released on Sept. 17 and has become Netflix’s biggest debut in history and trending topic online. “Money...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle s special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers at the streaming giant that joined in afterward. Some were willing to identify themselves as Netflix employees, but all declined to provide their names.Joey Soloway, creator of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning comedy “Transparent ” was among the speakers at the rally. Chappelle's decision to share "his...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Vips#Squid Game#Indiewire#Lehman Brothers#South Korean
CinemaBlend

Why Squid Game Is My New Favorite Netflix Series

At this point, Squid Game is not even a show anymore. It’s a phenomenon. I mean, it’s so big that even multibillionaire, Jeff Bezos, took notice at how popular the Netflix series is. Personally, I wasn’t even going to watch it, as I’ve been burned in the past by Netflix shows that people told me I HAD to watch that I ended up hating. But SO many people (including my students) were talking about Squid Game, that I just had to see what all the hubbub was about.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Pink Makes Her Feelings About Liz Cheney Clear

Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, is known for saying what's on her mind and doesn't care who it offends. For instance, in 2006 Pink wrote a song called "Dear Mr. President," painting a very unflattering picture about the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. "I hope the president is proud of the fact that we live in a country where we can do things like that, where we can have dissent, talk, communicate and share our opinions," Pink said in a 2006 MTV interview.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy