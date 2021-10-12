CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

EasyJet sees signs of recovery with travellers looking for winter sun

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqDPZ_0cOTmbst00

EasyJet has seen a jump in the number of passengers flying as lockdown restrictions eased but UK international travel continued to struggle, the company said.

Bosses at the airline said capacity is now expected to be up to 70% of 2019 levels over the winter months and 100,000 new seats have been added for travellers looking for some winter sun.

The plan to increase services comes as the company saw a marked shift in passenger numbers over the summer months, with capacity in the past three months hitting 58% of 2019 levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nnCG_0cOTmbst00

This compared with just 17% of pre-pandemic levels in the three months to the end of June.

The strong summer growth was driven by strong growth in domestic traffic in the UK and intra-European flying, however UK international travel remained low at just 32% of 2019 levels.

As a result of the difficult year just gone, bosses predict they will record a pre-tax loss of between £1.14 billion and £1.18 billion, which is slightly ahead of City expectations.

Looking forward, bosses said they see more holidays being booked as Covid-19 restrictions ease on international travel, with bookings over the next six months double those compared with a year ago.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “During the quarter (July to end of September) easyJet significantly ramped up its flying which meant we were the second largest airline operating in Europe this summer.”

He added: “It is clear recovery is under way. Business travel is returning to easyJet with corporates and SMEs attracted by our value, network and approach to sustainability.

“We have seen city breaks beginning to return alongside growing demand for leisure travel from customers looking for flights and holidays to popular winter sun destinations including Egypt and Turkey.”

He added that October half-term bookings have been strong, particularly to the Canary Islands which now has more seats flying there than before the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Which countries could ban UK travellers due to soaring Covid cases?

Half-term holidays were thrown into turmoil yesterday when Morocco made the decision to ban all flights from the UK, effective from midnight on 20 October.While easyJet brought back two planeloads of passengers from Marrakesh to Gatwick and Manchester overnight, no further departures will take place until December at the earliest.The Moroccan government has said the suspension is “until further notice”, and the country is also suspending flights from Germany and the Netherlands.Shortly after the ban was announced, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said UK Covid-19 infection levels could double – raising concerns that other countries could impose travel restrictions.These...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Jersey winter Covid plan sees travel rules scrapped

Incoming passengers who meet a Covid criteria will no longer have to test or isolate on arrival from November. Jersey's Covid-19 winter strategy also includes free lateral flow tests for more islanders and aims to maximise the vaccine uptake and maintain a strong test, trace and isolate process. If needed,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK facing ‘terrifying’ food and drink price rises, industry warns MPs

Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Lundgren
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus. The latest easing expanded a programme that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei last month, and is now open to passengers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Singapore Airlines said flights under the scheme were scheduled to depart from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday. "We have seen very strong demand for our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights," the airline told AFP.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Travellers#Intra European
The Independent

Manchester, Stansted & East Midlands airports offer carbon offsetting to all passengers

Three UK airports have adopted a carbon offsetting tool which allows flyers to pay to balance out emissions from their flights.Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which comprises the UK’s Manchester, Stansted & East Midlands airports - has adopted the CarbonClick system, where passengers pay a fee on top of their flight costs which goes directly towards removing CO2 from the atmosphere. To opt into the scheme, flyers can scan QR codes in the terminal buildings while waiting to board their flight, or find the tool on the Manchester, London Stansted or East Midlands airport websites.A return flight to Amsterdam from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Markets manage small rise despite Heathrow charges hitting airlines

London’s top stocks traded up slightly flat on Tuesday as losses for the owner of British Airways were offset elsewhere on the exchange.IAG which is behind the flag carrier, was hit after proposals to hike airport charges at Heathrow were revealed.The new proposals, from the Civil Aviation Authority would allow Heathrow’s charge to rise from £22 per passenger to £34.40.“Heathrow is already the world’s most expensive hub airport. The disproportionate increase compared to other European hubs will undermine its competitiveness even further and UK consumers will be losing out,” IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said.That is a particularly...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers 21 pressing questions on your trips abroad

The travel correspondent of The Independent is occasionally called upon by his Hollywood contacts to scout locations for forthcoming movies.This weekend found Simon Calder exploring the Hisma Desert that extends for many hundreds of miles across the Arabian peninsula – though he flew back from Riyadh in time to take top travel questions for an hour.American adventuresQ: We have cancelled our planned summer trip to California in both 2020 and 2021. We have now re-arranged for 2022. However, we are worried that the US may be one of the countries that will view vaccines given long ago as expired.My husband...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Egypt
WHYY

I want to travel outside the U.S. Are there still COVID-19 restrictions?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience. Travel restrictions have changed often through the pandemic,...
TRAVEL
phocuswire.com

Is the neoluxury traveler leading industry recovery?

The idea of luxury has evolved and what used to be all about owning property or top brand goods is now about experiencing a product or service. The neoluxury traveler has emerged in recent years and some say they are “taking democratization of luxury to the next step.”. Speaking during...
TRAVEL
Aviation Week

EasyJet Still Open To Winter 2021 Route Pitches

MILAN—EasyJet director of network and airport development Neil Slaven has issued airports with a “final call” for winter 2021 route pitches, as part of the LCC’s more flexible post-pandemic network strategy. “Historically, we haven’t tended to make many capacity changes in season. That’s something... Subscription Required. EasyJet Still Open To...
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Travel is back, UK's easyJet says after US$1.5b pandemic loss

LONDON (Oct 12): EasyJet said travel was back as it increased capacity for October-December to 70% of its pre-pandemic level, a turnaround from a year in which COVID-19 restrictions drove losses above 1 billion pounds. Demand for holidays to winter sun destinations such as Egypt and Turkey was growing, said...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Lufthansa CEO More Optimistic On Corporate Travel Recovery

BOSTON—Lufthansa is seeing an extension of its summer travel season into fall and winter and does not expect to see a sudden drop-off in demand, according to CEO Carsten Spohr. “On the one hand, this is due to catch-up effects because many had to forego travel during the pandemic,” Spohr told...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

EasyJet reports ‘recovery underway’ as demand returns

EasyJet expects a group pre-tax loss of between £1.135 billion and £1.175 billion for the year to September while reporting “clear recovery” with positive autumn bookings. The projection came as the UK budget carrier disclosed that it flew 58% of equivalent pre-pandemic capacity or 17.3 million seats, flying 13.3 million...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EasyJet sees 400% jump in sales following relaxation of UK travel test rules

EasyJet saw a four-fold jump in sales in the days following the recent relaxation in travel rules for UK passengers, with winter sun seekers keen for some warm weather.The boss of the airline said it shows there is a pent-up demand for travel and called on the UK Government to remove all restrictions for double-vaccinated passengers.Johan Lundgren explained: “We had a 400% increase to Egypt and Turkey so customers are eager to go and the testing is a big obstacle for them to go.”He added: “It’s important to note that from July 1 the rest of Europe removed all...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Winter sun and ski destinations welcome lifting of Covid travel restrictions

The lifting of restrictive travel advisories by the Foreign Office has been welcomed by a number of countries seeking to attract UK holidaymakers this autumn and winter. Advice against non-essential travel was relaxed for a further 51 countries on Friday, just two days after limits were lifted to 32 other nations and territories.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy