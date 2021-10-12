CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Good In Your Hood: Sean Gibson, Founder of the Josh Gibson Foundation

By Ki Ki Brown
 9 days ago
Sean Gibson is the great grandson of Negro League baseball legend, Josh Gibson! Some still don't know who Josh Gibson was and what he did for baseball while playing in the Negro Leagues.

Josh Gibson left an undeniable legacy of greatness and accomplishment. Some even called him the "Black Babe Ruth!" I'm sure there are people who debate this, and that's fine, but know that Gibson was indeed....that guy!

Sean travels across the country talking to people about his great grandfather and works tirelessly to make sure his name is not forgotten when the greats are recognized. He's accomplished a lot too!

We'll discuss that and the hopes of renaming Major League Baseball's "MVP Award" to the "Josh Gibson Memorial Baseball Award".

Website: https://www.joshgibson.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshgibsonfoundation20

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshgibsonfoundation/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshGibson_1911

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negro League Baseball#The Negro Leagues#Major League Baseball#Mvp Award
