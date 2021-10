In the second round of the WTA-1000 Indian Wells 2021, World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova will take on unseeded Magdalena Frech. Karolina Pliskova vs Magdalena Frech: Match Details. Karolina Pliskova has been in amazing form lately. Although she hasn’t been able to win titles in the last few tournaments, the way she has defeated several highly-rated players goes on to prove that a title win is not very far away. She will step in the Indian Wells Open after a moderately successful outing at the US Open.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO