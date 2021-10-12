CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EV battery maker CATL plans $5-billion China recycling facility

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088Gdn_0cOTjbhq00

BEIJING (Reuters) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd plans to build a battery material recycling facility in the central Chinese province of Hubei with an investment of up to 32 billion yuan ($4.96 billion), the electric-vehicle battery maker said on Tuesday.

The company’s announcement comes at a time when global demand for electric vehicles has surged, which makes securing battery materials a key task for the industry.

China, the world’s biggest car market, has also set standards and policies to promote battery recycling and save materials.

A CATL unit will form a joint venture with Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co Ltd to recycle used EV batteries for chemicals such as cobalt and lithium, the company said in a filing.

Last month, CATL said it had agreed to acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium Corp, as it looks to shore up the supply of key ingredients for EV batteries.

The leading EV battery maker in China, CATL’s list of customers include a swathe of automakers such as Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG.

($1 = 6.4526 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China commercial banks purchase net $20.9 bln of FX in Sept

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s commercial banks purchased a net $20.9 billion of foreign exchange in September, compared with a net purchase of $13.6 billion in August, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. For the January to September period, net foreign exchange purchases were $180 billion, the State...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nissan cuts planned output in October and November by 30% - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan is slashing its planned global production for October and November by 30%, as it struggles with a shortage of semiconductors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei business daily reported. The Japanese carmaker has informed suppliers that it will build a total of 583,000 cars during...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#Central China#Volkswagen Ag#Ev#Catl#Chinese#Millennial Lithium Corp#Tesla Inc
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
Reuters

QUOTES-What people are saying about China Evergrande Group

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. Shares of Evergrande, which is...
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
China
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

BEIJING — (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported. Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

ABCs Of EVs: B For Battery Swapping

Hello again, and welcome back to another busy instalment of the ABC of EVs. Today we’re looking at Battery Swapping. But hang on for a second, because your idea of battery swapping may not be the same as the next persons…Stay tuned for the details!. Two types of Battery swap.
CARS
AFP

Tesla profits surge on higher auto sales despite chip crunch

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released Wednesday. Elon Musk's electric car company posted a record profit of $1.6 billion for the three-month period, as revenues surged 57 percent to $13.8 billion compared to the year-ago period. Tesla also delivered a record 241,391 vehicles during the period, with sales significantly ramping up in North America and China. The results suggest Tesla's output has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors than some rival carmakers that have shuttered factories or cut production.
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Toyota, Stellantis Plan to Build North American EV-Battery Factories

Toyota announced intentions to spend $3.4 billion through 2030 to build electric-car batteries in the U.S. Previously, the automaker announced plans to spend $9 billion to build battery factories around the globe as part of a $13.5 billion battery plan that included research. Toyota reports its new U.S. battery plant...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Tesla Supplier CATL Defends US$9.1 Billion Fundraising As 'reasonable' On Rosy EV Outlook After Shenzhen Exchange Query

Contemporary Amperex Technology said its jumbo follow-on stock offering is "reasonable" taking into account the electric-vehicle (EV) industry cycle, after the fundraising drew ire from investors and a stock exchange query. The world's biggest maker of lithium-ion batteries for EVs and a Tesla supplier is seeking 58.2 billion yuan (US$9.1...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Automakers Are Spending Billions to Produce Battery Cells for EVs in the U.S.

As supply chains globally remain in distress, automakers are spending billions to localize production of battery cells to meet what's expected to be a rapid adoption in electric vehicles. Other than Tesla, the country's electric vehicle sales leader, automakers have been reluctant to invest in battery cell production until recently.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Toyota reveals multi-billion battery plans after dropping the EV ball

Toyota plans to pump $3.4 billion into high-tech batteries for electric vehicles in the US, with the automaker revealing aggressive plans for next-gen cells through 2030. The investment will see a new automotive battery plant constructed, Toyota says, as it pushes back against suggestions that it allowed its electrification lead over competitors to wane.
ECONOMY
Detroit Free Press

Jeep, Ram parent Stellantis, LG Energy plan joint venture on battery production for EVs

Stellantis plans to partner with South Korea's LG Energy Solution on battery production for the automaker's electrified vehicles made in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding Monday on a joint venture to build a battery plant. The location, which was not announced, is under review, but a groundbreaking is expected in the second quarter of next year, with production launching in 2024, according to a company news release. The batteries, which would range from use in plug-in hybrids to full battery-electric vehicles, would supply Stellantis assembly plants in North America.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
Green Car Reports

Toyota plans US-made batteries by 2025: Will more ambitious EV targets follow?

Toyota on Monday announced plans to invest $3.4 billion in U.S.-built batteries through 2030. It’s part of a $13.5 billion global battery development investment made in September by Toyota Motor Corporation that included a push for reducing battery cost by 50% and improving efficiency by 30% over current EV tech.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy