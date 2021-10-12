CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Two-headed turtle with six legs hatches in Cape Cod

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8Trs_0cOTjSiB00
(New England Wildlife Center)

A two-headed turtle, the size of a chicken McNugget, is the newest attraction at the New England Wildlife Centre at Cape Cod.

“No you are not seeing double! This diamondback terrapin hatchling actually has two heads. 🐢🐢,” the centre posted on Facebook. The hatchling was found in a protected nesting site and taken to the hospital for assessment by the Barnstable department of natural resources.

The unnamed turtle, thought to be twins with fused spines, are very alert and active, the team looking after them shared in the post.

They added: “They are eating, swimming, and gaining weight each day. It is impossible to get inside the heads of these two, but it appears that they work together to navigate their environment.”

An X-ray by the veterinarians revealed that the two heads also have two spines which fuse into one further down the body.

According to veterinarians, the turtle has bicephaly — a condition of having two heads — occurring from genetic and environmental factors that shape an embryo during its development and into a rare anomaly.

The condition is similar to that of conjoined twins in humans where they share parts of their body but have some parts freely moving and independent to their functioning.

Officials at the wildlife centre explained that animals with such a condition do not always survive very long because of difficulties like escaping predators and equal intake of food. “But these two have given us a reason to be optimistic!”

The twin-headed turtle is being observed while moving and swimming with control of three legs each.

“After hatching they had one shared yolk sac that provided them nutrition in the first few days after entering the world, however, with that resource used up our next step was to see what their gastrointestinal (GI) tract looked like and if they would each be able to eat and absorb nutrients to continue to grow,” the centre said.

The right side of the body appears to be more developed but the hatchlings are both eating and digesting food.

They can also coordinate swimming and come up to the surface to breathe, showed a supervised deep water swim test.

In the days ahead, the wildlife team said it is looking to get a CT scan for more information on internal structures.

However, the question looms on the survival of the hatchling which can face difficulties or pain in future, said Katrina Bergman, CEO of the centre.

“Our only hesitation is, we didn’t want them to be in any pain, because if that was the case, we would humanely euthanise them. But as far as we can tell, they’re happy little guys,” she told The Washington Post.

Comments / 32

Related
country1037fm.com

You’re Never Gonna Believe The Size Of This Myrtle Beach Alligator

Look, there is a reason why I NEVER even think about going near a pond in Myrtle Beach to look for a stray golf ball. I try not to ever hit one in the water, but if I do, I just drive on. I am DEATHLY afraid of alligators. To me, they are prehistoric dinosaurs that have survived all this time and have done so by eating things like me or bigger. Which leads me to this video that emerged over the weekend. In Horry County, SC (Myrtle Beach area), a gator was captured on video eating another.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WINKNEWS.com

Two headless gators appear in North Naples canal

Two dead, headless gators were found rotting in a canal and getting picked apart by vultures by a busy road in North Naples. It was a shocking discovery, said Greg Krivac, who lives nearby. Experts say it looks like animal cruelty or poaching. “We don’t really have that kind of...
NAPLES, FL
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Hatching#Turtle#Swimming
KDHL AM 920

Not So Smart Guy Feeds Bear A Sandwich (video)

I've never claimed to be the smartest guy around. Actually, if I had a brains, I'd probably have a real job. But, I think if necessary, I could put enough brain cells together to think maybe it's not a good idea to feed a wild bear, and a big sucker at that, a sandwich.
ANIMALS
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Keeping This in Your Yard Could Be Attracting Rats, Officials Warn

While few people are eager to find a steady stream of roaches, ants, or spiders making themselves at home in their yard, there are few pests that inspire the same level of disgust as rats—and with good reason. Not only do they frequently make their way into homes, nestling in storage boxes, gnawing through electrical wires, or eating your food, they're also capable of transmitting a number of diseases to humans. Rats are known carriers of everything from salmonellosis to plague, potentially making those who come into contact with them seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
WFMZ-TV Online

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports. In this Series. Watch Now: Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast, and more of today's...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy