Obituary: Dr. Allan J. Schutt

Dr. Allan J. Schutt died peacefully on September 28, 2021 at the age of 89. Allan was a longtime resident of Frisco, Colorado as he and his wife, Marcia, lived there for 20+ years after his retirement from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was an oncologist that was loved by his patients. An avid skier, wine enthusiast, and tennis player while in Colorado, he moved to Georgia in 2017 in order to be closer to family. He and Marcia loved to travel and were fortunate to have traveled to many places around the world.