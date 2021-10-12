CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Australian shares end lower as Westpac profit hit warning drags

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Updates to close)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Westpac Banking Corp after the lender flagged a $956.54 million hit to its second-half profit from one-off charges.

Shares of the country’s second-largest bank fell 1.7%, while the benchmark ASX 200 index slipped 0.3% to 7,280.7.

Casino firms Star Entertainment Group and Crown Resorts extended their losses on fears of tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Star slumped 23% on Monday after media outlets detailed a confidential review that showed the company failed to do enough to prevent money laundering and fraud at two casinos.

“Investors appear to be concerned about drawn-out regulatory scrutiny in the casino industry, which is being frequently criticised for encouraging money laundering and fraud activities,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of equities research firm Kalkine Group.

Energy, hurt by lower oil prices, and tech stocks also gave up more than 1% on Tuesday.

Buy now, pay later firm Zip Co Ltd ended the day more than 3% lower after Citi downgraded the stock on lower customer growth following the rebranding of its U.S. unit.

Helping keep broader losses in check was a near 2% gain by biotech CSL Ltd, one of Australia’s largest companies by market value, after the blood plasma and vaccine maker stuck to its profit guidance even as it battles higher costs.

Shares in neighbouring New Zealand fell 0.2%, sealing a sixth session of losses - its longest run since May.

Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport, extended their declines as the reopening of travel remains slow. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Thursday for a third straight session as losses in technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, while Asian Paints fell over 5% after higher raw materials costs dented profit, highlighting inflation concerns. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.5% to...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Miners, weak earnings drag European stocks lower

(Reuters) -European stocks retreated from six-week highs on Thursday, with miners leading the declines on renewed concerns about China’s property sector, while mixed quarterly updates from companies dampened risk appetite. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% due to a dour mood in global markets following the collapse of a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Australian#Westpac Banking Corp#Star Entertainment Group#Crown Resorts#Kalkine Group#Zip Co Ltd#Citi#Csl Ltd
smarteranalyst.com

Rogers Communications Posts Lower Profit in Q3

Rogers Communications (RCI.B) revenue was flat in the third quarter of 2021, but its profit fell from a year ago as the pandemic continues to dampen growth. Total revenue came in at C$3.7 billion in the quarter ended September 30, flat from a year ago. Cable and Wireless Services revenue both grew by 3% in the quarter. Media revenue decreased by 3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Australia shares flat as weaker miners overshadow travel cheer

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Friday, with losses in major miner on weaker commodity prices offsetting gains in travel stocks, as the country’s second-largest city emerged out of the world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 7,407.4 by 0021 GMT. The benchmark...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

China commercial banks purchase net $20.9 bln of FX in Sept

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s commercial banks purchased a net $20.9 billion of foreign exchange in September, compared with a net purchase of $13.6 billion in August, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. For the January to September period, net foreign exchange purchases were $180 billion, the State...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB to raise rates in 2024, but risk remains of earlier hike

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will be one of the last major central banks to raise interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, according a Reuters poll of economists, who still say the risk is a rate rise comes sooner than their current prediction of 2024. While...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia watchdog closes probe into former Rio Tinto exec Davies-letter

MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator has closed its investigation into former Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) executive Alan Davies over an alleged $10.5 million payment to a consultant in Guinea, citing insufficient evidence, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Davies, formerly Rio's Energy and Minerals chief executive,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

RBA enters bond market to defend yield target

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia stepped in to defend its yield-target on Friday and offered to buy A$1 billion ($750 million) of its targeted government bond maturing in April 2024. The yield on the April 2024 bond fell 5.6 basis points (bps) to 0.14%, according...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy