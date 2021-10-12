Epik High announces their upcoming concert 'Epik High Is Here' with official poster

'It feels like it was written for me," Cyrus says of the 1991 song in their Interview magazine chat. Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her rocker side. The "Plastic Hearts" singer sat down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the Fall 2021 issue of Interview Magazine to discuss what it's been like for them to be onstage again after the long COVID-19 pandemic lay-off, hitting up the festival circuit and their fiery collaboration on his band's "Nothing Else Matters."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO