Epik High announces their upcoming concert 'Epik High Is Here' with official poster
Epik High raised anticipation for their upcoming concert 'Epik High Is Here' by unveiling the official poster. On October 12, Epik High's agency OURS Co. stated, "Epik High (Tablo, Mithra Jin, Tukutz) will be holding their solo concert 'Epik High Is Here' this coming December." In the concert poster, the Epik High members are sitting side by side as if they are getting ready for a family photo, with a banner behind them that reads "Congratulations, 2021 Epik High Concert Opening". News of Epik High's upcoming concert gathered excitement as this is the group's first offline concert in two years.www.allkpop.com
