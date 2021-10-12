Ryanair challenged in Covid refund chargeback dispute
Ryanair has been accused of barring some passengers who previously received refunds for flights disrupted by Covid from travelling again unless they returned the money. The claim was made by consumer website MoneySavingExpert (MSE) after an investigation found that some holidaymakers who booked flights for this year were later told by the no-frills carrier that they could only fly if they gave back the refunds – in one case just days before travel.travelweekly.co.uk
