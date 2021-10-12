CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ryanair challenged in Covid refund chargeback dispute

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair has been accused of barring some passengers who previously received refunds for flights disrupted by Covid from travelling again unless they returned the money. The claim was made by consumer website MoneySavingExpert (MSE) after an investigation found that some holidaymakers who booked flights for this year were later told by the no-frills carrier that they could only fly if they gave back the refunds – in one case just days before travel.

travelweekly.co.uk

Related
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX
SKIFT

Ryanair, British Airways Off Hook in Probe Over Failing to Offer Pandemic Refunds

Chalk up a big win for airlines, and a big fat loss for flyers. Britain’s competition regulator has scrapped its action against Ryanair and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions, saying the legal position was unclear. During pandemic lockdowns, instead...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has scrapped its action against Ryanair (RYA.I) and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions, saying the legal position was unclear. During pandemic lockdowns, instead of offering refunds to those legally unable to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nitravelnews.com

Ryanair Welcomes Decision by CMA to Close Refunds Investigation

Ryanair has welcomed a decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to close an investigation into the budget airlines’ failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by Covid-19 restrictions. The CMA axed its action against both Ryanair and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Regulator drops BA and Ryanair lockdown flights refund case

The competition regulator has dropped its investigation into whether British Airways and Ryanair broke the law by failing to offer refunds to customers who could not legally take their flights because of coronavirus restrictions – but said the airlines should have given them their money back. The Competition and Markets...
LIFESTYLE
ShareCast

CMA pulls BA/Ryanair Covid refund probe as law 'lacks clarity'

Desperate to cling on to cash as the pandemic forced the cancellations of flights around the world, airlines ignored refund rules and instead offered passengers the option to rebook or a voucher. Millions had to wait months for billions of pounds in refunds for flights they were legally unable to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Updated: Competition watchdog scraps BA and Ryanair Covid refunds probe

A lack of clarity in the law makes it “insufficiently certain” that the competition watchdog would be able to secure refunds for British Airways and Ryanair customers who were prevented from flying by Covid travel restrictions. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the airlines in June...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHI

Ryanair bans customers who claimed credit card refunds for flights they missed because of lockdown

Ryanair is refusing to carry passengers who were refunded by credit card companies for flights they did not take because of coronavirus lockdowns. The measure affects passengers who purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights that operated as scheduled during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly because of travel restrictions imposed by governments. Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they "chose not to travel and then unlawfully processed chargebacks via their credit card company."
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Comment: The great Ryanair debate

‘To care or not to customer care’, that is the question posed by Steve Endacott. Like many UK travellers, I hate Ryanair with a passion after a litany of Covid-19 dirty tricks. Be it broken cancellation buttons, understated brought forward balances or a rip off £95 amendment fee per flight...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Refund probe into Ryanair and BA dropped

Ryanair and British Airways customers who say they are owed refunds because of Covid restrictions on travel could miss out because the competition regulator says the law is unclear. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed an investigation into the two airlines, saying there is a "lack of [legal]...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Ryanair Bans A Handful Of Refunded Travelers From Flying

Ryanair has banned several passengers from flying on the airline after those passengers successfully initiated chargebacks against the airline. The move has provoked a storm of outrage, with some accusing Ryanair of blackmail. UK consumer website MoneySavingExpert broke the story earlier this week. The report says Ryanair has blackballed a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Ryanair Resumes UK Domestic Services

Ryanair is making a return to the UK domestic market, almost a year after completely pulling out. The Irish low-cost giant will launch flights from Manchester to the City of Derry on December 1st, partially ending the dispute with the UK’s CAA. It’s unclear if the airline will relaunch all or any of its 12 previous routes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL

